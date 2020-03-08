Program helps Valley businesses start, expand

Andrew Oakes struggled to secure a loan for his specialty-blend coffee roasting business in 2009 and relied heavily on private investors and business development programs.
Today, the owner of the successful Fresh Roasted Coffee business in Sunbury said securing loans for expansion is still tough and even harder for fledgling entrepreneurs.
“It’s really hard to make (a new business) work,” said Oakes, who applauds the Central PA Chamber of Commerce for providing a new business loan program.
The Pledged Asset Loan (PAL) program is offered to members of the Milton-based chamber who need assistance in securing a bank loan to start or expand a business.
The chamber has been working with several area banks and credit unions during the past two years to develop the program, said Chamber President and CEO Tea Jay Aikey.
“This is for customers who are worthy but don’t have enough assets to secure a loan,” she said. “We’ll pledge the extra that they need.”
The chamber has $125,000 set aside to aid local entrepreneurs who could be eligible for the organization’s support of up to 10 percent of a loan, not to exceed $25,000, which must be repaid within five years of the term of the loan.
Both the business and financial lending institution is required to be chamber members during the duration of the loan.
Steve Stumbris, director of Bucknell University’s Small Business Development Center, said the new program is an additional and welcome resource for start-up companies and business owners looking to expand.
“It’s often very challenging in the very early stages to secure a commercial loan,” he said.
Oakes said many struggling entrepreneurs could benefit from the program.
“A lot of people have great ideas, but unless you have 20 percent to put down you won’t get a loan,” he said. “People don’t have the ability to do that if they’re living paycheck-to-paycheck.”
The chamber offered a similar program in the 1950s, helping medical professionals secure funding, but the organization stopped it after a while, Aikey said.
Part of the reason was chamber officials aren’t bankers and didn’t want to take business away from financial institutions.
With the PAL program, the chamber will work directly with the financial lender, she said.
The mission of the chamber is to “help our region grow,” and providing financial opportunities to local banks and credit unions while supporting local business is a way to do that, said Aikey.
“So many (people) could stay in business or excel. This is an easy way to help them,” she said.