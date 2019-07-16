MIDDLEBURG — The Meals for Mustangs distribution Continues through the summer with bags of food offered to district families in need.
The distribution of food is held at the Middleburg Elementary School and Middlecreek Area Community Center, as well as a new site at the Beavertown Carnival Grounds every second and third Thursday of the month beginning at noon.
Another food distribution is held at Grace Covenant Community Church in Middleburg on Monday and Wednesday.
All local families are welcome. There are no eligibility requirements and no personal information will be requested of those who attend.
— MARCIA MOORE