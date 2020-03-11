Selinsgrove school board directors at their Monday night meeting approved a construction project that will add 63 new parking spots at the middle and high schools.
The project will cost $394,600. The winning bid was submitted by Gutelius Excavating, of Mifflinburg. The vote was 6-0.
The circles in front of the middle school and high school will be converted into parking spaces. There will be no new tennis courts — previously a consideration — but "we will look to resurface the existing courts," said district Superintendent Chad Cohrs.
Also at the board meeting, Andy Paladino was named to fill the unexpired term of John Molitoris. Matthew Slivinski was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Tom Badman.
— RICK DANDES