SELINSGROVE — Five Market Street property owners have been awarded facade grants by Selinsgrove Projects Inc (SPI).
A total of $21,600 will be given out to improve the properties, said SPI President Malcolm Derk.
The maximum grant for each property is $5,000 and all grants require a match, he said.
Developer Robert Grayston has received $10,000 for two properties, 111 Market St. and the nearly empty shopping plaza with one tenant, Smokers Express at 513 N. Market St. that he purchased last week.
Grayston said the money will be spent painting and repairing the plaza parking lot.
The Governor Snyder Mansion and a building owned by Bev Owens were also awarded $5,000. Alice Stelter Insurance will get $1,310 for a new sign and railing and Remember When will add a new sign with the $300 grant it received, Derk said.
The facade grant program is largely supported by the annual Hops, Wines and Vines Festival that was canceled this summer due to COVID-19.
"The SPI board felt very strongly that we should award the grants because it was publicized before" the health pandemic, he said.