SELINSGROVE — Questions raised about an amended borough ordinance allowing food trucks is leading to more changes to the proposal.
During Monday's public hearing on the ordinance, which was prompted by several entrepreneurs' interest in operating a mobile food truck in the borough, downtown business owners Rick Schuck and Domenico Napoli raised a few questions including about permit fees and benefit to the community.
Proposed amendments recommended by council members Grant Neff, Sara Lauver and Richard Neff were "substantial enough" to require another advertised public hearing, solicitor Robert Cravitz said.
The council is expected to continue the discussion in early 2020, Manager Paul Williams said.
