Pulse of the Voters: As impeachment hearings go public, voter divide grows

As the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump shifted into its public phase this week, supporters said the president’s base could become “enraged and engaged” by the televised spectacle. “This is all going to backfire on them,” Susquehanna University student Joe Berezwick said of the Democrats’ push for impeachment in the House of Representatives.
But Democrat Samantha Pearson, 49, of Lewisburg, has the opposite opinion of President Trump. Pearson said she disagrees “with his entire approach to almost everything. There are countless, nearly daily examples of decisions, actions, even just implications and slurs and slights. Any one of them would be horrible, but the accumulation of all of them is sort of unimaginable. It’s a little bit like living in a mirror world.”
Berezwick and Pearson are emblematic of two diverging opinions.
They’re not alone.
Half of Americans say their decision on who to vote for next November has been made, according to a Monmouth University national poll released earlier this month. President Trump’s overall favorability rating has been fairly stable — around 43 percent — but there is evidence that both sides of public opinion have become more entrenched over the past two years. Currently, 27 percent of Americans say they approve of Trump’s job performance and cannot foresee anything that would change their minds, while a larger number — 36 percent — say their disapproval of the president is also unmovable.
The Daily Item, along with newsrooms throughout parent company CNHI’s 22-states of operation, interviewed people on a wide range of topics, relevant to next year’s presidential race. It is part of The Daily Item’s ongoing “Pulse of the Voters” report, planned to be published in print and online through the 2020 election.
This latest installment in the series comes amidst the impeachment inquiry into the behavior of the president underway in Congress — something that is overshadowing kitchen table issues as health care and the economy.
The impeachment inquiry
Berezwick, a 22-year-old from Tamaqua, and three other Susquehanna University Republican club members recently met for a roundtable discussion with The Daily Item on campus to discuss Trump, the impeachment inquiry, and the Democratic field.
“I’ve been a big supporter of Trump since day one,” Berezwick said. “I like that he is a disruptive force because I view myself as a populist Republican. I like that he represented himself as an outsider that would disrupt the flow of what was going on in Washington, D.C.
“I’m questioning why the Democrats are doing this,” Berezwick said before continuing in a loud, firm voice. “The people elected him. He got into office to fill his agenda and all I keep seeing the opposition doing is trying to get rid of him no matter the cause. Are they afraid they can’t beat Trump in the election? I’m against the impeachment. I think they are trying to get rid of him no matter what he does. They [Democrats] are doing themselves a disservice.”
Republican Neil Shoreham, 75, of Millmont agrees. Shoreham emigrated from Manchester, England, to the U.S. in the 1960s. He lives in a large farmhouse in Millmont. He speaks quietly, carefully choosing his words. He believes the inquiry is a “sham.”
“There’s nothing there,” he said. “It seems like, over the past 10 years, whoever is in power, the minority’s sole job is to get those in power out.”
Valley Democrats Pearson and Barbara Sundin, of Lewisburg, feel just the opposite.
“I think he should be impeached,” Sundin said. Sitting in her living room on a recent afternoon, she pulled no punches. “His actions since becoming president have been despicable. And I absolutely believe that he colluded with the Russians, even though the Mueller Report couldn’t prove it.”
Trump has played his cards really well, Pearson said, while sitting at a dining room table in her home in downtown Lewisburg. The president is “making it look like he is a victim and people are just trying to impeach him right before the next election — while at the same time claiming they are trying to undo the past election.
“Impeachment does not undo a past election,” Pearson explained. “If Trump was to be impeached then his vice president, who was elected in the last election, would become president.
“I feel like Democrats didn’t have a choice,” Pearson said, when they decided to initiate an impeachment inquiry. “They could censure him, but that would have no impact whatsoever. Impeachment and the process of the investigation, as we move into the public phase, may actually have some impact on independents, open-minded people, and perhaps non-voters.”
Trump’s successes
Trump’s accomplishments in office have been very good, Shoreham said. “I remember him talking about how Japan wanted a U.S. aircraft carrier in the South China Sea because the Chinese were making them nervous. That costs money. So Trump said, ‘bill them. Charge them. Japan is not a starving, third-world country. They can afford it.’ He also talked about NATO members not paying their dues. And the trade imbalance with China, leading to the tariffs.”
It was things like that, Shoreham said, “when people started to realize that this guy had some practical ideas. Ethically, he is a shame, and morally he is not much better. But he seems to have the ability to get things done, while nobody else can. That is so refreshing in politics.”
He gets things done, Shoreham said. “Maybe not the way most people feel it should be done. But it works.”
Berezwick said his support of the president stems from observing life in his hometown. “I’m from the coal country in Pennsylvania,” he said. “I saw the impact of how politicians dealt with de-industrialization, how they dealt with coal in that area. And that led me to support him. Deregulation helped where I am from.”
Barbara Kistner, of Northumberland Borough, was a longtime Democrat. She switched party affiliation during the Clinton years.
“That’s when I lost faith with the (Democratic) party,” she said.
Kistner, a businesswoman who once worked for Pennsylvania House, thinks Trump has done “an amazing job in his first years in office. Could you imagine, if everybody worked with him, what we could have accomplished as a country?” she wondered.
Unemployment is down, Kistner said. “He has built our military up. He is building the wall, which I think we really needed. He is trying to fix the immigration system. But the Democrats seem to be against anything he does.”
Kistner likes his style. “He has a business background,” she said. “I come from a corporate background as well. So I’m not surprised to see him changing personnel so often until he gets the right person for the job. This happens in business. Trump has the ability to weed out the good from the bad. As for his language, he calls a jerk a jerk. I am used to that.”
Tweets and inconsistencies
“Look at our economy,” said Susquehanna University Republican Club member Derek Dengler, 21, Fogelsville, Pa, who also sat at the roundtable on campus. “The economy will be his biggest hit point. From a conservative’s perspective, he has done a lot of other good things that we are proud of, such as moving the embassy to Jerusalem. For all those things he has actually done a decent job. It’s just that when he goes on Twitter and rants, he makes himself look bad.”
Another young Republican, Trevor Diggan, 21, of Montgomery, described himself as a more traditional Republican, more Conservatarian, like Rand Paul or Ted Cruz. Diggan gives the president fairly high marks with some caveats. “There are some regulations that he got rid of that helped and impacted the economy,” Diggan said. “Otherwise, I think he is very inconsistent. I really value consistency.”
Foreign policy: Forever war
We’ve talked about ending these forever wars for years, Shoreham said. “In the Obama administration, when we sent troops to Syria it was supposed to be for one month, and that was 10 years ago. I agree with Trump that we are not a police force. And I agree with him that those people have been fighting for 500 years, and they are always going to be fighting because ideologically ... these are religious wars.”
During the last four years of Obama, Shoreham noted, the president said there was a crisis on the southern border. “I think there was even money in the budget for the wall at some point. But as soon as Trump got in nothing. There was a crisis under Obama. Why isn’t there a crisis under Trump?”
Shoreham said he is able to differentiate Trump’s style from his policies.
“His style is not something to be admired,” he said.
Berezwick doesn’t mind the way Trump acts around European leaders.
“We’ve provided a lot of the money for NATO,” he said, “and I think that he is putting pressure on European leaders to provide their own shares. I like his America first approach. I did disagree with him pulling out of Syria so abruptly because defense officials here was saying it was a bad idea to do it this fast. Pulling out so fast creates a vacuum for ISIS to regain footholds in the Middle East. But I do like his ‘I’m looking out for the American people, not the whole world.’ We are a leader in the world and we should look out for other countries but we need to make sure Americans are thriving as well.”
Diggan is troubled by Trump’s inconsistencies. “What is going on in Syria is irritating at times. I get it. I am not a big fan of some of the leaders in Europe either. He’ll pick fights with leaders and then make friends with them. Like with Macron of France, Kim Jong Un of North Korea. Those inconsistencies are troubling and irritating.
“This summer, for example, Trump tweeted about Kim that he [Kim] would be a good leader for his country,” Diggan noted. “I don’t think tweeting that was a wise idea because it makes you look like you are befriending the enemy. And starting fights with your allies. It’s like you never know what is going to happen. Those inconsistencies make me think, is he really the candidate that I want? Is there something better out there?”
Sundin, the Democrat, strongly believes Trump has destroyed our reputation around the world.
“He has made us less safe,” she said, in harsh terms. “There is nothing he has done that has helped our country. Rather, everything he has done has hurt our country. What he did in Syria, turning his back on our allies. Even getting out of the Paris accord. That is destroying our planet.”
The Democratic field
“I am glad to hear all the candidates talking about all sorts of things, climate change, to racial justice issues, and immigration,” Pearson said. “Everything is a relief to hear. Medicare, or whether it is health care-for-all, is an important issue. These are the things people want to hear about. Things that people are struggling with. Income inequality is a massive issue. I don’t see Trump fixing any of this, although people do seem capable of deluding themselves about it.”
According to the Monmouth University poll, Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters are divided over who they want to stand against Trump in 2020. The top contenders remain Biden (23 percent), Warren (23 percent), and Sanders (20 percent). Billionaire Michael Bloomberg was not yet on the radar.
The Democratic candidates are pandering for votes, Diggan believes, and he doesn’t like it.
“I think both parties have lost their way,” he said. “In a short period of time, both parties have completely changed. Watching the Democratic party pander to students like us, such as promising free education. I can’t watch it anymore. If you look at all the stuff they are proposing, there is a lot of information on how much money it would cost and it is ridiculous. We are already spending enough. The president himself is already spending enough.”
Diggan thinks Biden has some kind of an advantage. “His level of spending isn’t that much different from what Trump is proposing. He has an advantage because he knows what is realistic, and he has been in an executive spot, compared to everyone else. But the others, they have political experience. They should know what is unrealistic. Joe Biden is kind of burned out at this point. I hate to say it but he’s already seen the peak of his career.”
“Biden the front runner? Oh God, poor Joe Biden,” Kistner said. Biden, she feels, “is so corrupt. He should retire. He probably is staying there to cover his son. Can you imagine? We were giving aid to Ukraine and he sends his kid over there. If that had been me I’d have pulled him aside and said ‘you stay home.’”
Democrat Sundin is a Joe Biden supporter.
“I have always liked Biden,” she said. “Yeah, he makes gaffes, but he is honest. He will tell you what he thinks. I love Elizabeth Warren, but we need her in the Senate to work on domestic issues. Same with Bernie Sanders. I like Amy Klobuchar. She is centrist, but I think that is what you need to win.”
“To win the primary you don’t want to go so far to the left that you destroy your chances in the general,” Sundin said. “Warren is far to the left. I agree with a lot of what she has to say, but I don’t think she can win. And the most important thing is to get rid of the current occupant of the White House. I am for single-payer, universal health care, but not as Sanders or Warren suggests. You need to go to the doctor you want. Health care is the kitchen table issue in this election. Climate change will be an issue.”
The undecideds
The number of people undecided is pretty small, said Bucknell associate professor of political science Chris Ellis. “And the election is going to be ugly because the people that are set on a point of view are ready to go to war over it.”
But there is a slice of the electorate that still hasn’t made up their minds, he said. “It’s a diverse group: Working-class voters who feel that Trump hasn’t kept promises, suburban whites who loathe Trump personally, but who are strongly opposed to the Green New Deal, Medicare for all, and the like, and people who are open to voting for a Democrat, but either don’t know or don’t like the frontrunner candidates right now.
“The ‘voting for the lesser of two evils’ component might even be larger than it was in 2016,” Ellis said. “If the election is a referendum on Trump, then I think he loses handily. But if the election becomes a choice between Trump and an unlikeable Democrat pushing radical policies, then he’s the favorite.”
The next few months will tell us a lot, he said.