When voters head to the polls on Nov. 3 — or the millions who have already voted — no issue will likely have a larger impact than how voters view President Donald Trump’s handling of COVID-19.
Those who support the president say he has done everything he could have, empowering local and state leaders to make critical decisions. Those who fault the president say 223,000 Americans died because of failed leadership from President Trump.
One thing is certain, there is not a lot of middle ground on the issue.
Republican Trump supporter Stan Zellers, of Lewisburg, said the president’s handling of the novel coronavirus and the fast-tracking of a vaccine has become politicized.
“When was the last time a U.S. president fast-tracked the development of a vaccine?” Zeller asked. “And even that has been politicized.
“We hear people saying the vaccine won’t be safe,” Zellers continued. “For God’s sake, he isn’t a murderer. He isn’t a fool. He is interested in having a solution because this is a severe public health threat. But, let’s be realistic. It’s also a political issue now. We hope the vaccine is available tomorrow. I don’t care whether you are a Republican or a Democrat. This really isn’t a political issue but it has been politicized. And that is a shame.”
Zeller references Trump asking automobile manufacturers to switch production lines from making cars to making ventilators. Trump asked distillers to switch production from making liquor to making hand sanitizers. He dispatched hospital ships to N.Y. harbor and one to Los Angeles. He had the Army Corps of Engineers build a 3,000-bed field hospital in New York City, Zellers said.
“The first inklings of the coronavirus appearing in China was in December 2019,” he said. “The first confirmed case of the coronavirus was announced by the state of Washington on January 21, 2020. By the end of the month, Donald Trump issued a travel ban on China. Shortly after that he sent a plane to repatriate American citizens from China, brought them into the U.S. and quarantined them at various military installations to avoid the spread.”
John Meckley, a former GOP chairman in Northumberland County who plans to vote for Biden, and others say the president’s response showed a tremendous failure of leadership.
The virus was not Trump’s fault, he said.
“How he chose to handle it, however, is,” Meckley said. “We now know that from the beginning, Trump lied about the severity of the virus. Without any coordinated plan, he intentionally offered misleading and conflicting messages, ignored the advice of experts and politicized basic public health measures.”
Myra Baker, a Trump supporter from Mount Carmel is annoyed at the question of who could have done a better job. She points the finger at China.
“This China virus — I call it that — was a complete unknown. President Trump did what he could. He shut down international travel,” she said. “When asked, he helped the governors of California and New York, even though those governors are Democrats and have been opposing Trump at almost every turn on other issues. He’s fast-tracking vaccine research at a pace never before seen. It’s terrible, all the hate directed at our president during the pandemic, when we all should be together, fighting this virus.”
Democrat Samantha Pearson says she believes Trump’s response to COVID has been alarmingly bad and made his reelection tougher on him.
“The avenue to his reelection would seem to have been an effective response to the pandemic,” Pearson noted. “The crisis has offered the opportunity to demonstrate leadership and a chance to frame one’s actions as heroic. Trump’s response has instead been backward at every point. But an effective response would have required a faith in and valuing of the American people, independent of party, and a willingness to hear unpleasant truths from medical and public health experts.”
The pandemic was the single biggest test of this presidency — “and this president has failed,” Meckley said. “As the wealthiest, best-prepared nation in the world, with the most resources and most qualified scientific experts at our disposal, we were poised to demonstrate tremendous global leadership to control the spread of the virus, save lives and minimize negative economic impacts. Instead, our nation’s health, economy and place in the world have been surrendered to the virus.
“As Republicans, we are supposed to be guided by the notion of personal responsibility,” Meckley continued. “Yet, Trump takes no responsibility for any of this; he only blames others. What’s worse, as Republicans, we are supposed to value life, but Trump idly stands by as hundreds of thousands of Americans have died so far in this pandemic — as many as eight fully-loaded 737s crashing to the ground every single day since February.”