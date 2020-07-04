The feelings of Valley voters mirror the national temperature as the United States moves closer to November’s 2020 election and sides are clearly drawn.
Valley Republicans believe President Donald Trump is the best man to rebuild the economy and bring back jobs as the nation attempts to rebound from COVID-19. His supporters say, with some exceptions, that the president and the federal government handled the coronavirus pandemic as best they could. They laud Trump’s stance on law and order.
Democrats are united in wanting Trump out of office. They give him low grades on almost every social, economic and international issue, including how he mishandled the early stages of the pandemic and his reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement. They believe former Vice President Joe Biden is the best man to lead the country in the next four years.
Four months from today, how voters feel about those contentious issues will decide who is president on Jan. 20, 2021.
The Daily Item, along with newsrooms throughout parent company CNHI’s 22-states of operation, interviewed residents on a wide range of topics as part of the ongoing “Pulse of the Voters” report, planned to be published in print and online through the 2020 election.
Partisanship slows progress
Legislative gridlock in Washington, D.C., particularly during the pandemic, has led four Trump supporters, to bemoan partisan politics.
“I don’t want anything to do with either one of the parties,” said Clair Moyer, 69, of Lewisburg, a former candidate for the Pennsylvania House. Moyer said that after the 2016 election he changed to “non-partisan. I think what is going on in Washington is despicable. The coronavirus hit and we’ve had all these experts cramming regulations down our throats, telling us what we should or shouldn’t be doing.”
Trump did everything he could do when the virus hit, Moyer, who is now a registered Independent, said. The lack of support across all issues permeated the reaction to Trump’s handling of COVID-19, Moyer said.
“That is one of the things that is really irritating me in Washington D.C.,” he said. “This man has not been supported since the day he was elected president. Democrats have done nothing but fighting, trying to impeach him. And now they’re using the pandemic to win the election and destroy this man. If they would work with him there is a lot we could do and accomplish, but they refuse to work with him.”
Shamokin resident Myra Baker has disassociated herself from what goes on in Washington, as well.
A former teacher, now struggling to make ends meet after she lost a part-time job in retail, Baker sighed, “We need hope and all I hear is hate. Can’t anyone agree on anything? I think the president, while he might have acted faster in shutting down travel from China and Asia, he has since done all he could do to help people survive the pandemic.”
Baker pointed to how Trump, through the power of his office and his business connections, ramped up the production of ventilators and personal protective equipment for frontline workers.
Despite state polls showing native son Biden with a comfortable lead among registered voters in Pennsylvania, Bonnie Feaster of Sunbury isn’t buying the findings with more than 120 days left in the campaign.
She gets upset when people blame Trump for the spread of coronavirus in the United States, saying the rebuke results from public panic. She said the H1N1 virus pandemic in 2009 was similar in nature and no frenzy of fear occurred then.
It is mass hysteria now,” said Feaster. “Why? Because they (Democrats) are trying to get Trump out of office and it’s not going to work.”
Virus is apolitical
The virus doesn’t belong to any political party, added Mike Glazer, of Lewisburg. “It is apolitical. The problem is that society has made it political, which is very disturbing. We are talking about an alien invasion. We have an alien virus that is attacking us and all of a sudden, people are taking sides. Hey, this is a disease and let’s all try to beat it.”
Baker and Glazer both do believe the federal government was disorganized in its initial response to the virus.
The truth is, Glazer said, this is a once in a century problem. “We have had so much pressure put onto us by this virus that everybody is pointing fingers. It has become political where the government is being blamed for either doing too much or too little depending upon your political persuasion. I think this is an all hands on deck thing and we are doing the best we can.”
Valley Democrats disagree with those who’ve said Trump’s response to COVID-19 was adequate.
Opponents say the president ignored early intelligence briefings on the coronavirus then downplayed its threat, botched any coordinated response and mismanaged our supplies for months. For Kimberly Eaton, of Middleburg, that was inexcusable.
“He had largely dismantled the response team in place and then completely ignored the existing protocols set forth by professional epidemiologists,” she said.
Selinsgrove resident and second-year college student Sierra Medina said the administration should listen to the medical professionals.
“I think I would have acted sooner and more severely,” Medina, 19, said. “I don’t think anybody was super-prepared for how to handle the virus. That’s why you have to be very receptive to science.”
“Total incompetence on the part of our president,” added Allen Goodwin, 33, of Selinsgrove, a health care worker. “President Trump downplayed the seriousness of the virus early on, said it would magically go away.”
Goodwin said he has been “frustrated by the administration’s lack of empathy. Right now, it seems like it’s all about re-opening the economy. I’m not saying that isn’t important. But what about the hundreds of thousands who have died since March.”
It’s about the economy
Shutting down the economy and the issuance of stay-at-home orders while COVID-19 surged in March and April was the right thing to do, Eaton said.
“In order to return to some semblance of normalcy, we needed to test, trace and quarantine early,” she said. “It is unimaginable that this still has not been done. And I hope that people are aware that returning to pre-COVID life is still not possible until a vaccination is widely available.”
Goodwin also believes that in Pennsylvania, at least, “Gov. Wolf did the right thing, as tough as it was because lots of people lost their jobs. That was terrible. Wearing masks. Social distancing. It all helps. People are not going to shop until they feel safe shopping. I think we’re moving in that direction.”
Moyer, Baker and Glazer all believe that Trump is best suited to guide the country through an economic recovery. Democrats think the opposite and that presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden is the best man to do that.
Glazer said the president’s strong point has always been the economy, summarizing what Moyer and Baker believe.
“Trump is a businessman,” Glazer said. “The man is not a diplomat, and sometimes you need a president to be a diplomat. He is not that. But it gives businesses a certain confidence knowing that the guy in the White House understands what they are doing. A paycheck is important to everybody and we were doing very well before this.
“So if it was regular times and we were cruising along maybe the dynamic of Donald Trump’s personality would not have been the benefit as it was,” he said. “He came in and really juiced up the economy, and not because of anything that he possibly did, but because of his attitude.”
Moyer thinks that Trump is going to be re-elected in November, largely because of the economy.
“The decision to re-open the economy was a good one,” he said. “People are already going back to work. Unless something unforeseen, bad, happens, I see the economy heating up in the fall and that will help him.”
Eaton thinks Biden’s proven leadership as a Senator and as former vice president is needed to repair “the devastation Trump will have left in his wake. It will take years to rebound. People’s businesses failed. Families went bankrupt. This isn’t as easy as, ‘OK, we’re back.’”
The economy has re-opened too quickly in some places, she noted. “We are already seeing spikes of new cases in places that have opened too quickly.”
Name-calling COVID-19 the Chinese virus won’t help the economy revive, Goodwin said.
The president has referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus” or “Kung Flu,” which Goodwin says is “just a campaign slogan. I think a real shot in the arm for the economy will be when we get a vaccine, and Trump can’t talk his way into that,” he said. “It’s about science. I do believe we’ll have a vaccine end of this year, early next. And that’s a non-partisan statement.”
Glazer thinks a vaccine will be developed soon.
“I am in awe of science,” he said. “Remember when they said it would take about a year and that was in March. A year would be March 2021. Companies are working on it and the science behind it is amazing. We are in a different world than we were 100 years ago, when the last pandemic killed so many people. To be able to have a virus, something that is killing hundreds of thousands of people and to find a cure for this in a year ... I’m floored by it.
George Floyd and BLM
One of the biggest points of contention between Valley Democrats and Republicans is how Trump has responded to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police and the ensuing Black Lives Matter movement around the country.
Following Floyd’s death, the president could have made a speech or released a statement to unify America and move forward, “but he was content not to do that,” said Medina, who is Black. “For the president to say ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts,’ and not know its origins is reprehensive.”
Trump’s response to the Floyd killing and the nationwide protests was “dismissive and inappropriate,” she said. “The president doesn’t have the ability to empathize. I think rebuke should come after walking in empathy. Listening. And asking a lot of questions.”
“Trump chose to make the George Floyd moment into a strongman photo op for himself, and in the process, called in militarized police who injured peaceful protesters,” Eaton said.
The nation is at a major inflection point, “where at last, we’re addressing police brutality and systemic racism, Eaton said. “It’s long overdue. I’ve participated in several BLM actions and have vowed to continue. Sustained, peaceful protests — a freedom for which Trump and his cronies show little tolerance — has proven historically to effect big changes and is imperative now.”
Police the police, Eaton said. “Leave no cover within their ranks for bad cops. Enforce harsher punishment for cops who abuse their power in any manner. De-militarize police forces. Re-train cops in non-lethal tactics and de-escalation. In footage of the cop killings I’ve seen, the cops all turn into hysterical, impulsive cowards. Perhaps if we had tough civilian gun ownership laws, cops would not assume that every hand in a pocket held a gun.”
Moyer said Trump has reacted to the protests and looting appropriately.
The police officer who killed Floyd “was a bad cop. He was arrested. The other three cops, also arrested,” Moyer said.
“I don’t know what the protesters wanted after that,” he said. “The looting that went on in cities made absolutely no sense. So Trump took action. His job as president is to protect the people of this country and he is going to do that. People might not like it, but he is going to do it. And I will support him 100 percent.”
Trump has done more to help the minorities than any president has, Moyer said. “Other presidents have used lip service, but they never did anything. And Biden is on again, off again. He says whatever he has to say at the moment. Trump doesn’t do that. He says what he says and that’s it.”
In general, added Glazer, “I do not think racism is a problem in this day and age in law enforcement. That isn’t to say that there are cops who shouldn’t be cops. Also, I can’t second guess police when there is a violent occurrence. I am definitely not talking about those cops who killed George Floyd.”
“I’ve done a lot of reading about the way police have acted toward Black citizens, and maybe I’m awakening a bit and learning more about what the problems are,” he said. “We need to learn to speak to one another. Not in platitudes, but really say what bothers us. That’s the way to solve problems.”
No good option
The Rev. Brian Johnson, a 47-year-old Democrat from Milton, said he’s not a fan of Trump or Biden.
Despite running on a platform of prowess as a negotiator, Trump has seemed to fan the flames of the racial conflict and unrest.
“Rather than showing leadership in this endeavor, he seems to prefer throwing gasoline on a burning fire,” Johnson said. “My hope is that he can allow protesters some basic human decency rather than this ‘tough guy’ facade.
“Some decisions he makes or phrases he chooses or tweets he decides to post or amplify give me pause to question his true positions regarding race relations.”
On the other hand, Johnson said Biden seems to rely on pandering to the African American populace.
“It seems disingenuous. I do not trust him,” Johnson said. “He certainly appears to possess the gravitas one expects of the leader of the free world. That is, of course, in direct juxtaposition to the character of President Trump.”
Johnson said on one level he’d like to vote within the traditions of his faith. Biden’s beliefs are contrary to that, “but I cannot ignore the man President Trump proves himself to be. He says all the ‘right things’ to satiate his white Evangelical base, but as a Black man, I don’t believe he cares about or speaks to/for me.”