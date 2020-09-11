SELINSGROVE — Fewer than 20 Susquehanna University students are being quarantined while awaiting results of a COVID-19 test after a presumptive case was detected in the wastewater Wednesday.
A routine follow-up retest of the presumptive positive test was done on Thursday and showed it was negative for COVID-19, but as a precaution, the university tested all of the students living in Buenos Aires, a small residential complex, and will keep them quarantined until the individual results are available within 48 hours, university spokeswoman Amanda O'Rourke said.
Susquehanna University has been testing the wastewater from student-occupied buildings since first-year students arrived on campus in late August. The university welcomed seniors last week and will be allowing juniors and seniors back to campus in the next two weeks.
Students have been taking part in "quarantine drills" to prepare them for what to do in the event of a possible COVID-19 case being detected and Susan Lantz, vice president of Student Life, said that preparation helped students and staff to respond when the presumptive case was detected on Wednesday.
"The process of notifying students living in the building from which we had the presumptive positive test, having them return to their residence hall rooms, feeding our quarantined students and signing them up for testing the next morning went very well," she said. "Administrative colleagues across campus knew what to do and our plans worked as we had hoped. The drills were very helpful, especially in notifying our student leaders and student residents regarding what to expect. The video and documents on our website were especially helpful in keeping our parents informed of the process."
The students, Lantz said "are in good spirits and know we are here to help. Our COVID Care coordinators will reach out to all quarantined students daily to address any needs they may have."
Director of Facilities Chris Bailey said the university is presently testing 11 sites.
"Each of our buildings on campus has sanitary lines – pipes – that run outside of the building and can be accessed via a manhole. This is where the samples are taken from," he said, explaining the collection process using a battery-operated device called a 'sampler' that hangs inside the manhole.
The sampler contains a small bottle that collects wastewater samples from inside the sanitation line over the course of 24 hours," he said.
Samples are collected by a facilities department employee and an employee from Power Engineers, of York, which has been contracted by the university for the project.
While testing is underway, the sampler devices are serviced and batteries replaced for the next round of collection, Bailey said.