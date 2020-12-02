Christmas tree sellers in the Valley are reporting an increased interest in real trees over artificial trees.
Many businesses opened this past weekend after Thanksgiving and were busy with customers, matching reports across the nation. It's early in the season, but both wholesale tree farmers and small cut-your-own lots are reporting strong demand, with many opening well before Thanksgiving. Businesses say they are seeing more people and earlier than ever, according to reports from The Associated Press.
"We were extremely busy, it was a very busy Black Friday weekend," said James Leib, of Campbell’s Christmas Tree farm along Route 61. "A lot of people have been cooped up. It's something families can do every year. Even if you can't get together, they can still get the tree, decorate the tree, show off their pictures to family and say 'wish you were here.'"
Some local tree farms, including Boyer's outside Sunbury, closed down due to retirement. Business owners say that could be a reason for some of the uptick in the area, but also the fact that it's a relatively safe activity for families to do together.
Rosario Gallina and Lisa Fuller, of Elysburg, brought their 5-month-old son Giuseppe Gallina to pick out a tree for the child's first Christmas.
"They have very full, very beautiful trees," said Gallina. "We come and take a look, and we always find one we like here. I come from a traditional Italian family. Every year we had a tree. They were always real."
At Campbell's, Leib said they limit contact by making customers take only come to the window and they don't physically help customers load the tree as in other years.
"We were worried," said Leib. "Would we be considered non-essential? We're going to do what we need to do to keep everyone safe."
Other tree farms busy
Stan Kohl, the owner of Kohls Stony Hill Tree Farm outside Milton, said they were "swamped" over the weekend as well.
"It was definitely busy," he said. "It's traditionally our busiest weekend, but we sold more this past weekend and it's busier than it has been in the past. The line out front was there a lot longer than it normally is and we're seeing a lot of new faces."
"I suspect people have more time on their hands and they're welcoming the holidays as a sign of some kind of normal," said Blair Faust, owner of Shale Ridge Christmas Tree Farm in Shamokin. "Mostly they're anxious for the holidays. It takes you back into a more normal environment after an unusual year."
Joanne Henry, owner of Henry's Tree Farm in McClure, agreed with Faust's assessment.
"People have been stuck at home," said Henry. "You're taking a risk when you go out. We think people have been confined, but they can get out down here with their families."
Many reasons for the uptick
At some pick-your-own-tree farms, for example, customers sneaked in well before Thanksgiving to tag the perfect tree to cut down once the business opened. As demand surges, big box stores are seeking fresh trees up to a week earlier than last year, and Walmart is offering free home delivery for the first time.
A number of factors are driving the uptick in interest. More Americans are staying home for the holidays amid pandemic restrictions and are realizing that for the first time in years — or maybe ever — they will be home to water a fresh-cut tree. With holiday parades and festivals canceled, stir-crazy families also are looking for a safe way to create special memories, The Associated Press reported.
Plus, fresh-cut Christmas trees are largely displayed outside, where there's a lower risk of viral spread, said Marsha Gray, executive director of the Christmas Tree Promotion Board.
The national organization says industry research tells them many people who put up an artificial tree last year plan to buy a real tree this year, and most are citing the pandemic as the reason.
Safety precautions
Kohl's, which has both a Christmas shop and a farm where customers can choose and cut their own trees, sold their first tree on Nov. 1. He said the employees must wear masks and the customers are asked to do the same if they are inside the shop.
"In the past, we've done open house and giveaways, and Santa has come before," said Kohl. "We cut down this year in advertising in hopes it wouldn't bring in a giant crowd all at once."
Faust, whose business is picking pre-cut trees, said he started getting calls all through November about trees. When they opened on Friday, they were busy, he said.
"We're following the recommended practices from the CDC (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," he said. "Everyone that interacts with customers wear masks. We're taking all the precautions."
Henry said they are cutting back on traditional practices as well, including pictures with Santa Claus, and having employees wear masks and asking customers to do so as well. The farm allows for customers to choose and cut their own trees as well.
"We're just trying to make it as safe as possible for everyone's experience," she said. "We want people to have fun, but we want it to be safe."
The growing interest in real trees comes after the industry has struggled to attract new, younger customers in recent years as more Americans buy artificial trees.
Between 75 percent and 80 percent of Americans who have a Christmas tree now have an artificial one, and the $1 billion market for fake trees has been growing by about 4 percent a year — despite them being reusable.
No one tracks annual sales of real trees because independent tree lots are so scattered, but those in the business estimate about 20 million trees or more are sold each year, most of them at big box stores such as Costco and Home Depot.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.