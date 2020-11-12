The Regional Engagement Center (REC), a non-profit multi-generational community center in Selinsgrove, is celebrating its third anniversary with a GIVING Campaign that ends Nov. 15.
Anonymous donors have pledged to match donations up to $15,000, according to REC President Kelly Feiler.
Interested parties have multiple ways to give. Donations can be mailed to or dropped off at the facility, 429 8th St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870. Donors can also text to 41444 and type REC3 in the message section to donate online using a smartphone.
Donations can also be made, and more information about the center's programs can be found by visiting selinsgroverec.com or calling 570-884-3316.
— The Daily Item