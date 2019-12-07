MIDDLEBURG — A 56-year-old registered sex offender is in Snyder County jail on charges he molested a six-year-old girl on several occasions.
Scott A. Dearment, of Lewistown, is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail after the child told investigators from the Child Advocacy Center about his inappropriate touching on several occasions, according to court records filed by state police at Selinsgrove.
Dearment has a history of abusing minors and is registered as a sexually violent predator, court records said.
He is charged with four counts each of felony indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.
— MARCIA MOORE