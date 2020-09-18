SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University is cautioning motorists to drive with care on campus and in the nearby community as hundreds of students arrive on campus this weekend.
The university's fall semester has begun with a staggered opening of the students' arrival, beginning with freshmen in mid-August and followed by seniors two weeks ago.
As the remaining juniors and sophomores move in, SU's Department of Public Safety reminds motorists to be cautious, particularly at crosswalks on University Avenue and on borough streets.
All of the nearly 2,000 students are required to test negative for COVID-19 before arrival. About 300 students are studying remotely.
Concerns about increased student pedestrian traffic and any impact on the borough of Selinsgrove may be directed to the university’s Department of Public Safety at 570-372-4444.