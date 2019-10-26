Selinsgrove resident Amber Fisher is among the 400,000 Americans who can't afford to buy a home because of student debt.
"Wages haven't kept up with rising costs and we can't get out from under student debt right now. Where would I get money for a new roof?," said Fisher, 40, who lived in Burlington, Vermont, for 20 years before moving back to Snyder County in July with her partner, James Hawke, and their 2-year-old son, Shepard.
Student debt has had a significant impact on the housing market with homeownership falling from 45 percent to 36 percent among people ages 24 to 32 between 2005 and 2014, leaving about 400,000 Americans unable to afford a home, according to a Federal Reserves report released earlier this year. Today, student debt has reached a record high of about $1.5 trillion, the report said.
That has helped propel Janelle Litchard's business.
A rental agent at the Bowen Agency for the past five years, she's seen business increase every year in Snyder, Northumberland and Union counties. According to Census data, there were about 1,100 more renter-occupied homes in the four Valley counties from 2013 to 2017 and 1,158 fewer homes occupied by owners. There were fewer homes occupied by homeowners in all four counties in 2017 than 2013. Conversely, three of four counties have more renter-occupied properties — Northumberland County is the exception — over the same four-year window.
"Younger people, especially millennials, have student debt," Litchard said, yet not all are struggling with hard-to-meet payments. "They're making good money but they don't have the mentality of the American dream as homeownership."
Instead of investing in property, she said, many are opting to rent and leave the maintenance responsibility to a landlord.
The transient population has also had an impact on the local housing market, said Craig Bennett, of Lewisburg, a rental property owner for 44 years.
"Not as many people stay in the region as they did in the '60s and '70s and fewer people work at the same job for 30 or 40 years," Bennett said. "Unless they're anchored here for other reasons — a spouse or family commitments — it's risky to make a home-buying decision. Leasing gives them more flexibility."
'This is mine'
Sara Lauver was raised in Selinsgrove but left to pursue opportunities in New York City and Baltimore, in her 20s.
During those years she rented apartments and was able to pack up and move on a whim.
"I was still in that mentality," she said.
At the age of 30, Lauver returned to her hometown in 2012 and rented a half-double home on the Isle of Que.
"It was a lot of space but it cost as much as I paid for an apartment in Baltimore," she said.
Friends and relatives convinced Lauver, who has become an active member of her community and serves as an elected member of the borough council, that it would be more cost-efficient to purchase a home.
"I felt that I was going to be here for a while," said Lauver who in 2015 bought a single-family home in Selinsgrove. "I love my house. There is something to be said of, 'This is mine.'"
Still, she sometimes pines for the freedom of mobility and from the responsibility that being a renter provides.
For Randa Weikel, of Montandon, her student loan burden is so heavy she can't even afford rent and is living with her parents.
A single mother of two who went through a divorce two years ago, Weikel is working to pay off an $80,000 student debt she shares with her former spouse.
"I have been trying to find solutions but hit roadblocks," she said.
Winfield resident Britney Kister has been working two jobs as a nurse and waitress to pay off a student loan since graduating from college last year.
"I’m paying more in rent than people pay on a mortgage but because of my debt I’m unable to buy a house," she said of her inability to obtain a mortgage.
Evolving attitudes
Changing attitudes are also altering people's approach to homeownership, Litchard said.
In the past, a first purchase would likely be a smaller, less expensive "starter home," she said, compared to today's buyers who are waiting longer as they put off starting a family while they save money to purchase their "forever home."
Leslie Temple, senior vice president market leader at Fulton Bank in Hummels Wharf, said while there are those that are struggling with student debt there are still many millennials who have "a mortgage payment but no house" as they delay homeownership longer.
"They're enjoying that freedom now. They're working to live, not living to work," she said. "They want to have meaningful experiences with the money they make and they're not as tied to heirlooms" and other material items.
Litchard said she's also seeing more older professionals deciding to lease a home where they have more flexibility and less responsibility.
The choice of rental properties in the Valley is vast, she said, ranging from farmhouses with several acres to efficiency apartments.
"There's been a cultural preference shift for rental," said Meghan Beck, who has been leasing properties in Northumberland and Union counties for 20 years.
She cites the combination of the rise in student debt and the increase in transient jobs with adding to the lure of rental versus homeownership.
"People want to be able to live their lives and have money to spend on activities," said Beck. "They don't want to maintain a home."
When Fisher and Hawke graduated from college 20 years ago neither thought twice about the student debt they'd be saddled with for decades.
"That's what we were told we should do," said Hawke who works remotely in the information technology field for a Vermont firm.
Added Fisher, "I didn't understand how completely unrealistic it was to pay back school loans, a car payment and daycare."
The couple, who moved to Fisher's hometown in July to escape the higher living costs in Burlington, Vt., urges youth today to consider a trade instead of investing in a four-year degree that may not result in a job that will pay enough to cover the cost of education.
"If the government wants people to buy houses again, they'll have to do something about" student debt, said Fisher, adding "Our generation is screwed."