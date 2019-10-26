Rising student debt has led to more than 9 percent of Pennsylvania students defaulting on student loans within two years, according to a recent report.
Pennsylvania ranks among the top five states for student debt, with 66 percent of 2018 graduates owing an average of $35,510 for their education, according to LendEDU, an online financial marketplace that has issued an annual report on the issue for four years.
The consequences can be severe for those who can't pay the monthly bill, including having wages, Social Security benefits or tax refunds garnished, said Michael Brown, a research analyst at LendEDU. A federal student loan payment that is unpaid within about nine months is considered to be in default while an unpaid private student loan is considered to be in default within three or four months.
Lisa Caruso, of Sunbury, is among about 43 million Americans paying off a federal student loan.
Despite paying that bill and others on time each month, the loan she took out in 2012 to obtain a Master's Degree has been a barrier to her improving her circumstances even though she was able to obtain a loan forgiveness grant.
The grant, a government program available to public employees that allows them to cap student debt payments based on income and eliminates the rest of the loan after 10 years, helped to lower Caruso's student loan payment from $1,500 a month to $180 a month.
While that significantly lowered her monthly payment, Caruso said, when she applied for a mortgage she learned the lender still considers the entire student loan debt and not the amount that is forgiven. As a result, she is unable to get a mortgage to buy a home.
The 55-year-old mother of three who is raising her 10-year-old grandson is paying close attention to the 2020 presidential election as the topic of student debt has taken on more urgency.
"Mortgage rates need to be accessible," she said. Lenders "should take into consideration that I do pay all my bills on time. I'm not asking for a free ride. I just want my fair share."
Caruso said young students also need to understand the reality of student debt.
"Kids coming out of high school need to be better informed" about their earning potential and impact of student debt, she said. "It leads to more transient families, a lack of consistency in families and more trauma for children" who need stability.
Addressing the rising sentiment against a college education, Bucknell University President John Bravman and Bucknell alumnus Ken Langone co-authored an opinion piece in May explaining why college is still a worthwhile investment.
"If 47 percent of families forgo education because they determined college’s value based solely on its expense, what are the ramifications for future generations?" they said. "Higher education provides the adaptability necessary to tackle this uncertain future. The unemployment rate for college graduates in November 2010 — the peak of the recession —was only 5.1 percent, while the country on the whole was hovering at nearly 10 percent.
The op-ed continued to address how the university is addressing the issue.
"Institutions, including Bucknell University, must continue to strengthen their commitment to expanding access to an education through, among other means, increased financial aid resource. It is why, for instance, that we have joined the American Talent Initiative, which is funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies and seeks to graduate an additional 50,000 lower-income students from nearly 300 colleges and universities by 2025."