COAL TOWNSHIP — The line at the Coal Township Recycling Center on Wednesday showed the eagerness of the public to have recycling open again.
The township center re-opened on Monday with crowds flocking to the location while other recycling centers around the Valley are also planning to re-open after being closed since March. The collection of recyclables was considered an essential service, exempt from Gov. Tom Wolf’s mitigation order shutting down most businesses statewide, but centers in the Valley suspended operations anyhow.
"It has been very busy, but it's starting to even out to a normal pace," said Township Manager Robert Slaby of the facility on Venn Access Road, Coal Township. "We'll see what Saturday brings. Usually, that's a very busy day so I'd imagine there will be a lot of traffic this Saturday. Good news is everyone has been patient and understanding that we are controlling the number of people in and requiring masks. No problems so far."
Monday was a "constant" flow of traffic and people said employee Mike Kovach.
Fred Culp, of Shamokin, and Ron Nairns, of Coal Township, were among Wednesday's customers. They said they were both storing up their recyclables to bring once it reopened.
"I've been storing it up for a long time," said Culp. "I have a cellar full."
"Where else are you going to take it?" said Ron. "This is what I've had since the middle of March."
Kovach said the township recycling center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday this week and next. Only six people were allowed in at a time to keep it from getting crowded, he said.
In Sunbury
Sunbury Municipal Authority General Manager Jason Neidig said the recycling center at 511 Fawn Road will re-open on Monday at normal hours of 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
"We've had an incredible amount of calls," said Neidig. "It's been heavier in the last few weeks. We are bracing ourselves."
Employees will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing. The electronic arm will help keep the traffic slowed, but staff will also be on hand to control the parking lot and make sure there is enough space for cars and to prevent crowds from gathering, he said.
Coal Township and Sunbury do not send recyclables to the Lycoming County Resource Management Sevices as 16 locations in Snyder, Union and Northumberland County do.
In Sunbury, Glass goes to RecycALL in Port Allegany. Newspapers, magazines, tin and aluminum goes to Jeff’s Recycling in Elysburg. Plastics go to Trigon Plastics, New Holland.
In Coal Township, Slaby said "We call around for each material type to different vendors over a wide area for the best price. So we sell to a bunch of different places."
Lycoming County slow opening
Lycoming County is open again but not accepting items from any other county yet, said Lauren Strausser, the county recycling coordinator for Lycoming County.
"In late April, we did a few pop-up events in Lycoming County and that helped with the backlog," said Strausser. "We received 55 tons in the first day. Our guys were very busy."
Starting this week, Lycoming County opened up five out of 20 sites in the county, she said.
"I don't have a timetable yet for other counties," she said. "That's what we're working on. We're working with recycling coordinators in the counties to establish a better timeline."
The materials collected will sit for three days before they process them. Anyone from a household with a COVID-19 patient is asked to throw their recyclables away in the trash, said Strausser.
"We do have our own parameters of holding for three days, but this is an extra precaution for us," she said.
Some drop off locations, like Milton Borough, have re-opened with the knowledge that Lycoming is not going to take the materials until further notice, she said.
"It will take time to get back to normal," said Strausser. "We're hoping in a month it will be back to normal. People have been stockpiling."
Robert Huntington, the recycling coordinator for Union County, said the eight drop off points in the county are not open yet. Lycoming County Resource Management Service, which takes the county's recyclables, is not available to the county yet.
"People, like myself, are saving their recycling in their garages," said Huntington. "They will get inundated."
Other locations
The Recycling Drop Off Center in Milton re-opened on Monday at 170 Race St. Hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. until containers are filled.
The borough asks for patience, for everyone to wear mask and practice social distancing and each person is responsible for placing recyclables in the containers, according to the website.
The Recycling Center for Monroe Township is currently open, according to the municipal website. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. At this time there will be no Saturday recycling events. Once the containers are full that container will be closed until the container is emptied on a schedule determined by Lycoming County Waste Management.
Guy Kratzer, the recycling coordinator for Northumberland County, and Tom Gibson, the recycling coordinator for Snyder County, were unable to be reached.