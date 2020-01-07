Congressman Fred Keller (R-12, Kreamer) announced on Tuesday that he will seek re-election to Congress.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the people of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District,” Keller said. “Since being elected to Congress, our team has worked to support policies that benefit small businesses and their workers, help our dairy farmers and agricultural industry, expand broadband access to our rural communities, allow our veterans to receive the care and benefits they earned, and advance Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry."
Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District is the largest geographical district in the Commonwealth, spanning 15 counties across central and northeast Pennsylvania.
Keller, formerly a state House Representative (R-85, of Kreamer), defeated college professor Marc Friedenberg (D) in a May 21, 2019, special election to fill the vacant seat representing Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District in the U.S. House.
Keller received 68 percent of the vote while Friedenberg received 32 percent.
Friedenberg on Tuesday night said, "I am not running again."
Union County Democratic Committee Chairman Rick Thomas said that "at this point, we don't have anyone who has announced. We're looking. Some people have expressed an interest, but it's still early."
While in Congress, Keller has supported President Donald Trump’s agenda, "taking the needs of constituents directly to Congress, and never forgetting the values of those who elected him," he said in a prepared statement.
In Washington, Keller has been assigned to two key committees: The House Oversight and Reform Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee.
Republican leadership also assigned Keller to the House Energy Action Team (HEAT) where he has been able to learn more about American energy policy and advocate for the benefits of the role Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District plays in the nation’s energy portfolio.