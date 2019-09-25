The stage is now set for the Democrats to move forward with an impeachment inquiry, said political observer and Pennsylvania pollster G. Terry Madonna, of Franklin and Marshal University, Wednesday night.
"My last count has 210 Democrats in the House support the official impeachment inquiry, and that number is likely to grow," Madonna said. "Some Republican senators were surprised by the released memo but most Republicans in the House and Senate are hanging in with the president."
In Pennsylvania, eight of the nine U.S. House Representatives on the Democratic side have now come out in support of the inquiry, he said, although not all of them support impeachment; 218 votes are required to move forward on the inquiry.
No Republican Congressman in the state has come out in favor of the inquiry, Madonna said.
"What Pelosi did is unprecedented," he said. "She didn't call for the inquiry to be established by a full vote of the House. That is the pattern. And then a select committee to hold the investigation. She just said the six committees now doing investigations into various aspects of Trump's presidency will do their jobs. What does that mean? I think there will be a real sense of urgency to move expeditiously to bring in witnesses and to move towards drafting articles of impeachment."
Overall, impeachment will dominate politics, Madonna said. It will be interesting to see if Congress does much significant legislation between now and the 2020 election. The debate will rage over whether what Trump did is impeachable."
Pennsylvania's two senators were split on what comes next; the two Valley House members, both Republicans, were not.
U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican, said “The memorandum released by the White House today reveals no quid pro quo. While the conversation reported in the memorandum relating to alleged Ukrainian corruption and Vice President Biden’s son was inappropriate, it does not rise to the level of an impeachable offense.”
At a late afternoon phone press conference from Washington, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat, disagreed about it not being impeachable conduct. He said that President Trump, pressing a foreign government to investigate his political opponent is "in my judgment a textbook case of abuse of power. This is totally inappropriate conduct for a president of the United States. Not even close."
Casey did say he realized that these hearings would "potentially divide the country. But I think the country does get a chance in this kind of an inquiry to see, if not all of the evidence, most of it. Especially evidence of this abuse of power."
He also said that it is "noteworthy" that Toomey made a statement that this kind of conduct was not appropriate.
Meanwhile, U.S. House Rep. Fred Keller, R-9, Kreamer, said Wednesday that "The transcript released by the White House proves that the Democrats’ baseless impeachment inquiry is based on the Democrats’ standard operating procedure since Nancy Pelosi became Speaker: Ready. Fire. Aim. The transcript clearly shows that nothing worthy of impeachment occurred, but it does prove that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has completely lost control of her conference. The radical socialists in her party have the reins, and as long as they continue to push the House toward a baseless impeachment of our duly elected President, the American people will suffer.”
Rep. Dan Meuser, R-9, Dallas, said that “After reading the transcript from President Trump’s call with President Zelensky, it’s clear that there was no quid pro quo and that it was reasonable for them to discuss the potential corruption that may have transpired between the former Vice President and Ukraine. The Democrats believe this justifies impeachment. I do not agree.
“Speaker Pelosi is again acting in political interests instead of in the public’s best interest," Meuser said. "There is obviously no justification for impeachment. No high crime or misdemeanor was committed by the President.”