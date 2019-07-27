SELINSGROVE — A very popular sport fish population in this branch of the Susquehanna River is getting healthier, as is the river itself, said members of a U.S. Geological Survey research team at the Isle of Que and Shady Nook.
Geoff Smith, a Susquehanna River biologist with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, and Heather Walsh, a researcher with the U.S. Geological Survey spent much of last Tuesday collecting samples — bass — for research. The fish they caught are not healthy, but they believe the overall population is getting larger, indicating better health.
"In 2005, we saw a disease outbreak in young smallmouth bass," Smith said. "This is continuing research to find out what is going on with those fish."
Smith has been comparing "these fish" with other fish in parts of the Chesapeake Bay where they don't have young year data.
"The goal," he said, "is to build a catalog of things from which to compare."
This year, Smith said, "these are not really good conditions for young smallmouth bass and reproduction. We have been finding fish, only not at the same large number we have found downriver. We're not setting the world on fire here. But it is way better than I expected. And above our long-term median catch rate for this time of year."
If the river presents a high flow, that is not the best condition for the young smallmouth, because they are little and can't swim at this point, yet, he explained.
"These are the typical factors that control this population," Smith said. "We are looking to control the disease."
Smith said the fish seem to be getting healthier.
"Yes, we are seeing a larger population of smallmouth bass," he said. "We've seen more 'recruitment,' meaning more fish making it to the adult population. If they are diseased, they would not make it through the summer."
Smith has also seen a lower percentage of diseased fish. "So we are seeing a bolstering of the adult population. We had a flurry of adult issues last fall, which we believe was associated with high water. I don't think that will affect the population. We believe it was a one-time thing based on high water, and high river flow. We'll be surveying again in the fall, September and October. Maybe then we'll be able to get a better comparison of the population 2019 vs. 2018.
"We think there are a lot of fish out there," Smith explained. "The past 18 months have really affected not only where the fish are at, but how they are behaving. Hopefully, we will get a break and the river flow will revert to its more normal low flow."
Meanwhile, Smith said, "there are still river issues. But from a bass health standpoint, things have been improving. And that gets us optimistic about the future.
Diseased bass
Walsh said that they were surveying the young smallmouth bass "to look for pathogens. There have been signs of disease in the past so we are trying to identify various pathogens associated with the disease that we see."
In the past. she said, there have been various bacteria, large-mouth bass virus. We also see this other disease in their organs and we are trying to figure out what is causing it.
"The fish are not healthy in the sites where we have been sampling," Walsh said.
Those samples mentioned came from Shady Nook, she noted.
At their Isle of Que site, they looked at one large-mouth bass and he had black spots under his skin, which is generally a grub, a parasite.
The research group has been coming into the area since 2013, Walsh said.
Like Smith, Walsh said, "it seems like things are getting better from a population standpoint. We were seeing more older fish and less younger bass, and now things are leveling out and we are starting to see more of the younger year classes. The population is becoming more stable.
"That also speaks for the health of the river," she said. Why the river is getting healthier she isn't sure. "No labor practices have been enabled to address that. We've been doing more monitoring. But that is what we are seeing."
Ask fishermen
Dr. William Yingling, of Freeburg, has been fishing the Susquehanna for years and has been a whistleblower, in terms of diseased smallmouth bass.
"Most fishermen whom I hear speak about their success fishing— other than professional guides — are still expressing disappointment with the Susquehanna fishery," Yingling said Friday.
"I did fish many days during the winter of 2018-2019 and I continued to find smallmouth with ulcerations and about 20 percent with the black spots, mostly along the Isle of Que," he said.
The numbers caught were disappointing, Yingling said.