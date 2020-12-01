SELINSGROVE — Valley residents worked on their holiday gift lists at Selinsgrove's Late Night Shopping Tuesday night.
"This is fun and it's nice to come out and support our local community," Jan Diehl, 43, of Mifflinburg, said. "I like to go to all of these events throughout our area and look around and see stores that I didn't even know were around."
Tom Johnson, 50, of Beaver Springs was out to support area businesses.
"These are nights where our local businesses depend on us," he said. "I wanted to come out and shop and spend some money locally."
More than 20 stores took part and various vendors were set up in the Commons, including the Saturday Farmer's Market vendors.
Megan Fegley, 28, and Tammi Fegley, 31, both of Selinsgrove, said they were looking forward to the event all year.
"I think this is so much fun," Megan Fegley, manager of The Winery at Hunters Valley, in Liverpool, said while getting ready to give out wine samples inside Remember When Primitives & Antiques on Market Street.
"This is just a great event and we are happy to be here."
Remember When Primitives & Antiques owner Jill Adams, of Mifflinburg, agreed.
"We are here now for two years and this is our second late-night shoppers' event," she said. "We look forward to this and are thrilled to see everyone come out."
Dominique Dorman, 23, of Selinsgrove, who bartends at Isabella's Italian Restaurant, in downtown Selinsgrove, said she was ready for the night.
"We need some good cheer this year," she said. "We are all excited to see everyone and I think we all look forward to this night."
Downtown Selinsgrove board member Stacey Napoli said she was happy the borough came together.
"It truly was a town effort," she said.
The event lasted from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
"It's nice," Gina Leener, 33, of Kramer, said. "These kinds of events just get you in the Christmas mood."
Sunbury will host its late night shopping on Thursday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.