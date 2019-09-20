HUMMELS WHARF — Potential patients, along with curious area residents, attended a Friday afternoon open house at Nature's Medicines, a medical marijuana dispensary that opens Thursday at 140 N. Susquehanna Trail.
"I'm not at all surprised by the level of interest in this facility," said General Manager Scott Franciscus. "People who qualify for medical marijuana have limited local access to dispensaries. There is one in Bloomsburg, State College and Williamsport. I think we'll find a huge population that will find this a convenient location."
Ariana Kratzer, of McClure has had severe pain from arthritis and is already a qualified card carrier and user of medical marijuana.
"It has really helped with my pain," she said, at the open house. "I have been going to State College. This dispensary being here is terrific for someone like me."
Dwayne and Susan Sargent, of Sunbury, were at the open house "just to see what it looked like," said Susan, who will be a patient.
"I'm so tired of taking pills for my pain," she said. "So I wanted to look into this. I'm at the point where I'll try this."
Twenty employees, including two pharmacists, welcomed the community inside the dispensary, beginning at 2 p.m.
"We're here to answer any questions people have," Franciscus said.
Access to the interior of the building is limited, but once inside, visitors could ask questions of patient service representatives, or PSRs. Much of what is inside is of an educational nature, said Brock Gemberling, of Selinsgrove, a PSR.
"Patients come in here, they do a consult with one of our pharmacists, and then we'll guide them through choosing the best way to deliver a dosage," Gemberling said.
Medical marijuana pharmacists have to be certified by the Pennsylvania Department of Health so that you are able to do consults for patients that get their medical marijuana card.
Laura Mentch, of Danville, one of the pharmacists in Hummels Wharf did some additional educational work and has attended conferences. All in an effort to know more about the industry she was working in. "The object of all this," Mentch said, "is to work with the patient, to help them navigate their way through treating their own disease."
Beginning Thursday, Nature's Medicines, will be open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.