SHAMOKIN DAM — Rick Shambach volunteered his time to pick up milk for needy friends on Wednesday.
The former car salesman, who said he is known as "Super Rick," from Selinsgrove picked up milk for four families during a milk giveaway at the W&L Nissan parking lot (former K-Mart) in Shamokin Dam. Weis Markets and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way teamed up to distribute 10,000 gallons of free milk in a drive-thru style giveaway.
"They're starving," said Shambach. "I'm going to make a couple of deliveries."
Shambach for the last two weeks has been living up to his nickname. He has been helping these friends in need during the holiday season and picked up the milk as a surprise for them, some of whom don't have any transportation.
Seth Joseph, the Director of Development and Marketing for the United Way, said community partners and food banks picked up milk at noon to take to their communities. The giveaway for the public then started at 1 p.m. and ran until 6 p.m.
"They are so appreciative," said Joseph. "Especially this close to the holiday season. A lot of folks are asking for themselves, for neighbors, for friends and family."
Will England, a United Way board member and vice president of asset protection at Weis, said the milk was donated through the company's Fight Hunger campaign.
"It's not surprising that there's a need," said England. "One in five Americans have food insecurity. Our local community is no different than the national average."
Weis is "happy" to be in a position to help, he said.
Sam Santiago Nunez, a United Way employee, brought her son John Santiago, 12, of Sunbury, to volunteer distributing the milk.
"I love it," said Nunez.
Angela Troutman, of Northumberland, also brought her son Alexander, 9, to hand out milk.
"We saw it on Facebook, clicked the link and signed up," she said. "We've been trying to give back to the community and help anywhere I can."
Appropriate measures were taken to ensure health and safety during distribution. Social distancing and staying in your vehicle during distribution were required.