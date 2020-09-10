SHAMOKIN DAM — The resignation of Shamokin Dam Borough Council member Robert Lockuff on Tuesday has created an opening on the seven-seat board.
The council will accept applications from borough residents interested in serving the remaining of Lockuff's term through Dec. 31, 2021. Lockuff, a retired borough police chief, has been on the board since 2018.
Eligible candidates must be at least 18 years of age and a legal borough resident. An email and letter containing contact information and a reason for interest in the unpaid position should be sent to borough Manager Ed Hovenstine at ehovensitine@shamokindam.net, mailed to P.O. Box 273, Shamokin Dam, Pa., 17876, or dropped off at the borough office at 42 W. 8th Ave.
A personal interview by the council may be required.
The deadline for filing an application is 5 p.m. Sept. 16.
— MARCIA MOORE