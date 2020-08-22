SELINSGROVE — Author and retired Susquehanna University professor Gary Fincke has been busy in the past year preparing and publishing a collection of essays and poems, and receiving accolades for his work.
In addition to serving since 2019 as co-editor of the international anthology series, "Best Microfiction," which reviews works of 400 words or fewer, Fincke recently published a new collection of stories, his ninth, and his 14th collection of poems is scheduled to be released next month.
In the fall, Fincke was recognized by his alma mater, Thiel College, which bestowed the Distinguished Alumnus Award on him. A 1967 graduate of the Greenville, Pa., college, he was introduced at the award ceremony by his former roommate, Jack Wilson, a past president of the University of Massachusetts and 1999 award recipient.
"I wasn't the valedictorian of our class and neither was he," Fincke quipped.
He was astonished by the selection of his essay, "After the Three-Moon Era," as an entry in Best American Essays 2020. The essay originally appeared in the Kenyon Review and is among about 20 chosen by André Aciman, author of the best-selling novel, "Call Me By Your Name," to be published in the annual series in November.
"It's the biggest surprise because it's so highly selective," said Fincke.
In October, his story, "The Corridors of Longing" will appear in the "Best Small Fictions 2020" publication.
Fincke, who typically writes daily between 5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., said he appreciates the recognition since it helps to draw attention to his work.
"My biggest interest is to find an appreciative audience," he said.