SELINSGROVE — Masked and gloved Brookdale Grayson View residents stuffed candy into baggies in preparation for next week's Haunted Halloween drive-thru event.
"I'm going to watch, just like the kids," said Joan Snook, a resident who is looking forward to seeing the display.
The Halloween event has been the largest attraction at the facility for years since executive director Lennie Boop encouraged staff to decorate the main building and compete for residents' and relatives' votes a decade ago.
"It got very competitive," he said, of the animatronics, special effects and lighting displays that drew hundreds of community members.
Residents would dress up and the public would come in for a tour and to collect candy.
"We would get a lot of kids in here and it's just a joy to see them," said resident Ethel Bloom.
Not being able to go out or have visitors due to COVID-19 has been "very hard," she said.
Resident Jack Herman has been at Brookdale Grayson for six years and looks forward to the Halloween visitors.
"We'd get the candy, put it in a big bowl and hand it out," he said.
Boop said he and the staff came up with a way to keep everyone safe while holding an outdoor event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Staff will set up the 40 figures, three smoke machines, strobe lights and other spooky displays outside around the main building and invite the public to drive around. There will be three candy stations set up along the route with staff wearing masks and gloves handing out the individual baggies.
Boop said hundreds of dollars worth of candy were purchased and more were donated by families, Fox Rehab and EMTS Ambulance.
In the event of rain, the event will be held Thursday, Oct. 29.