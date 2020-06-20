English professor Mary Bernath planned to retire from teaching next year.
The spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 made her choose to move up her retirement date to this year.
“I was within a year of retiring, anyhow,” said Bernath, of Danville, a Bloomsburg University associate professor of English.
The university plans to resume in-person classes in the fall, moving the start of the semester up a week Bucknell and Susquehanna universities also have. While concerned about the possibility of becoming infected, Bernath, who has taught at Bloomsburg for 44 years, said that concern wasn’t her sole reason for retiring early. She also has a good retirement offer, she said.
“It (COVID-19) definitely entered into my decision, but it was more a matter of timing,” she said. “Given the fact I was going to have to go back into the classroom, I thought it was crazy just to get one more year in.”
Some employers are facing challenges in filling some positions, though. That’s because some laid-off workers collecting unemployment benefits don’t want to give up the additional $600 a week in federal stimulus money they are receiving, said Dave Klingerman Jr., chief operating officer for The Liberty Group, of Montoursville, which owns Frosty Valley Resort and its Iron Fork restaurant, near Danville.
“Our employees have been great. Most were willing to come back,” Klingerman said. “The biggest challenge is hiring new staff. We are in need of servers and cooks, but staff that are still laid off from other employers are unlikely to work for us since the 600-plus unemployment is more than their typical take-home pay.”
The $600 weekly benefit is set to expire July 31, but could be extended by another federal stimulus package.
According to state data, more than 2.1 million Pennsylvanians have applied for unemployment compensation since March 15. There have been at least 40,000 claims each week for the past 13 weeks. Nationally, another 1.5 million employees filed unemployment claims last week and more than 45 million Americans have sought benefits.
Meanwhile, payrolls in Pennsylvania are seeing a rebound, gaining back about 1 in 5 jobs lost during the pandemic as the number of new infections has slowed, Gov. Tom Wolf has eased social distancing restrictions and many businesses have reopened.
At its height, payrolls fell by more than 1 million to the lowest level in at least three decades of federal data that goes back to the start of 1990 under the same methodology.
Ready to return to work
Bots Tavern bartender Jayde Deane and server Michelle Reed credit Rick Schuck, the owner of the Selinsgrove bar and restaurant, with taking many precautions before reopening.
“Rick made it safe for us to come back,” said Deane as she poured a beer behind the bar where now only four customers are allowed to sit to ensure social distancing. “I don’t think there was a lot of hesitancy because Rick and (his wife) Donna had a lot of meetings before reopening.”
Beginning Monday, the restaurant will be open every weekday and Saturdays.
Along with regular cleaning and disinfecting, several tables have been removed from the establishment, hand sanitizer is provided in several areas, disposable silverware is being used, menus are encased in plexiglass and four tables are now set up outside along Market Street to allow customers to be served food and alcohol. The jukebox can be used through an app and gloves are provided to anyone who wants to use the video games.
Reed said she was ready to come back and appreciates Schuck’s efforts to ensure the health and safety of employees and patrons.
Although Schuck received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and was able to pay his employees during the shutdown, Reed said, “We missed our customers.”
Not everyone is ready to venture out, though. Schuck said he’s run into a few regulars who have told him they’d be back eventually.
“We still offer takeout and will deliver it out to your car,” he said.
People will get sick
Even with the university adding precautions to the calendar, Bernath says educators and students will likely be infected when the campus opens in August.
“I do think, probably, faculty are going to get sick. There are a lot of older faculty,” Bernath said. “The precautions will help, but what will happen come the weekend. (The students are) still going to get together.”
She said there also is the risk of students becoming infected if they go home for the weekend or over Labor Day and bringing it back to campus. She said she understands, though, why the university has to resume classes. Otherwise, students not wanting to miss out on the on-campus experience may take a year off, or not go back. Online classes would not be enough.
Teaching online classes the second half of the spring semester worked OK, Bernath said. She knew and her students knew each other. She said she believes the online classes with new freshmen would be more difficult.
Daily Item reporter Marcia Moore and The Associated Press contributed to this report.