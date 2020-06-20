As the Valley continues its reopening process from the most restrictive COVID-19 mitigation, employers and their employees seek a return to normalcy.
For employees who have been working from home or laid off, that means returning to work. For their employers, it means new safety measures and protocols in place to keep workers healthy on the job.
And for both it could mean new opportunities as companies expand product lines or enter into new ventures.
Some Valley businesses deemed essential early in the COVID-19 mitigation stayed open during the pandemic. Some of them are hiring additional staff as the economy re-emerges and heats up after the end to the government-enforced shutdown.
Strong Industries, a manufacturer of high-end spas, is in a major hiring mode since the company acquired a new facility in Danville. There, the company will produce another line of spas, in addition to those manufactured at its plant along Route 11 in Point Township, said Human Resources Manager Kathy Vernet.
In March, in the early days of the pandemic, Vernet said, the staff was reduced to 27. By April, they had 56 on staff, and now, approximately 256 are working. The company is looking to hire up to 127 more people.
New projects
At T-Ross Brothers Construction, of Montandon, Ellie Kreisher, marketing director, said the company has generated a variety of new business despite the pandemic stalling commerce, including setting up protective structures for Valley businesses and restaurants.
Businesses that have remained open and others soon reopening need protection against outside contamination for their employees and customers, she said.
“New projects have included the installation of protection panels, or sneeze guards, for local restaurants and retail stores, quarantine doors for medical offices and senior living facilities and much more,” Kreisher said.
At the start of COVID shutdowns, T-Ross Brothers (TRB) could only maintain work at a handful of job sites.
“However,” Kreisher said, “after submitting various clearances and adhering to very specific guidelines, TRB was able to quickly get back to work. TRB’s growth also included seven new employees. Hired positions included assistant project manager, marketing director, electrician, auto detailer, carpenter, laborer and administrative intern.”
Thirteen additional positions remain open.
Thermal Product Solutions (TPS) is another local company with job openings.
The New Columbia company manufactures industrial and laboratory ovens and furnaces, and environmental temperature cycling and stability test chambers for the pharmaceutical, defense, electronics and other industries.
The company is filling the more critical openings first, said Kelli Stimely, TPS director of human resources and safety. TPS also has interns, who had their original start dates adjusted from May to June to complete some projects this summer.
“We have been fortunate and continued working with our entire team during the past few months and to this point, we’ve also not had to lay anyone off from this facility,” Stimely said.
Staff reporter Eric Scicchitano contributed to this story.