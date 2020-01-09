The Valley was well represented in the rabbits category at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Rita Cluck, of Richfield; Suzanne Thomas, of Danville and Danita Stoltzfus, of Mount Pleasant Mills, were among the most decorated participants.
Cluck had five first-place finishes and had multiple placewinners in three different categories.
Thomas and Stoltzfus battled each other in several categories and had solo wins in others. Thomas won seven events and finished second in another. Stoltzfus finished first in six events and second in two others.
Montour County-based Time Warp also took first place in champion shearer and the Weaver's Award to go along with its first place in the Sheep to Shawl competition.
The full results of the event were released by the state on Thursday, along with results from several other categories.
Placewinners in rabbits, wool, draft horses and other categories from Beavertown, McClure, Richfield, Kreamer, Middleburg, Mifflinburg and other communities throughout the Susquehanna Valley can be viewed at dailyitem.com.