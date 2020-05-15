A portion of two Snyder County roads will be closed next week for maintenance work.
On Tuesday, a portion of Globe Mills Road in Middle Creek Township will be closed between Ridge Road and Clover Drive to allow a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crew to replace deteriorating pipes. The work is expected to be completed on Thursday.
A detour using Routes 522 and 1005 will be in place.
On Thursday, a portion of Salem Road in Penn Township will be closed between Old Colony and Foxboro roads while a crew replaces an old pipe.
The work should be completed on Friday.
A detour using Routes 522 and 204 will be in place.