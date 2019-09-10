WINFIELD — A portion of Smalsh Barrick Road in Jackson Township will be closed for six days when drainage repairs begin Wednesday.
A PennDOT maintenance crew is expected to start working on the northern end of the road Wednesday and complete it on Sept. 17.
The road will be closed between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. during work hours. A detour will be in place using Tame Deer Road, New Berlin Highway (Route 1005) and Route 204.
Work on the southern end of Smalsh Barrick Road in Middle Creek Township is expected to begin on Wednesday, September 18. Updates to follow.
— MARCIA MOORE