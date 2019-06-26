Ross Store in Monroe Marketplace delays opening until 2020

Ross Store company officials are blaming shopping plaza owners with the delay in opening a retail clothing shop in Monroe Marketplace.
Monroe Township Zoning Officer Rick Bailey said he was informed that the clothing store's scheduled spring opening in the 21,324-square-foot building formerly occupied by Bed Bath and Beyond is delayed until March 2020 but didn't know the reason.
Mark Montgomery, president of a Harrisburg-based sign company working at the site, confirmed the delay and referred questions to other officials.
"We are unable to confirm an opening date until the landlord completes construction of the space and tenders possession of the store to us," said Ross Stores Inc. spokesman Connie Kao responding to specific questions about the delay.
Officials from ShopCore Properties, the shopping plaza owner, were not immediately available Wednesday.
Old Navy clothing store opened on June 12 in the plaza.
Old Navy announced plans to open in the space formerly occupied by Staples which closed in February, the same month as Bed Bath and Beyond closed its door.