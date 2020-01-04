12 row officers take oaths in Snyder County

MIDDLEBURG — Twelve Snyder County row officers swore the oath of office Saturday during the first inauguration ceremony in 2020 for officials elected to public office in the Valley.
County and municipal office-holders elected or re-elected in Montour, Northumberland and Union counties will be sworn-in during separate ceremonies Monday.
Taking the oath Saturday at the Snyder County Courthouse were Judge Michael Sholley, Commissioners Joe Kantz, Chuck Steininger and Adam Ewig, Prothonotary and Clerk of Court Stephanie Wolf, Treasurer Deb Kratzer, District Attorney Michael Piecuch, Sheriff John Zechman, Coroner Bill Pheasant, Auditors Jeanne Weber, Vickii Kepner and Timothy Kniss.
“I do solemnly swear that I will support, obey and defend the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of this Commonwealth, and that I will discharge the duties of my office with fidelity,” each official stated during the ceremony.
Saturday’s inauguration was held as a convenience for relatives of first-time row officers to attend, Kantz said. About 100 people attended, making for a standing-room-only crowd in the courtroom.
Municipal officials elected in Snyder County will be sworn-in Monday morning at the courthouse.
The ceremony was a light-hearted affair. Pat Saylor, Snyder County’s jury commissioner, introduced Sholley, joking that she guessed the 10-year retention earned by Sholley “was a good thing.”
“I wrote that part about being here 10 more years,” Sholley said after taking the oath, administered by President Judge Michael Hudock. “We were taking notes on who smiled and who cried.”
Sholley administered the oaths once he was sworn in.
Congressman Fred Keller introduced the three county commissioners for their respective oaths. He remarked on the size of the crowd.
“So many people are active in making sure we have good government in Snyder County and across the United States,” Keller said.
State Representatives Lynda Schlegel Culver and David Rowe each introduced elected officials, as well. Culver spoke to the sacrifices the families of office-holders endure themselves, losing time with loved ones to public service.
“It is incumbent on you,” Culver told the crowd, “to make sure they stay true to themselves.”