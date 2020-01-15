State Representative David Rowe, who won a special election to replace Fred Keller in the 85th District, will seek re-election to the state's General Assembly.
Rowe, a Republican, was previously Vice-Chairman of the East Buffalo Board of Supervisors and secretary of the Union County Republican Committee.
“I am honored and privileged to represent the people of Snyder and Union counties,” said Rowe. “I am running for re-election to continue fighting for our central Pennsylvania values. In Harrisburg, I will continue advocating for policies that foster greater economic growth, create more family-sustaining jobs, lower our taxes, encourage a robust farming community, strengthen families, and reduce burdensome regulation on small businesses.”
Rowe serves on five legislative committees in Harrisburg: Finance; Aging and Older Adult Services; Children and Youth; Game and Fisheries; and, Local Government.
Rowe introduced HB 1895, a bill to protect the rights of Pennsylvanians receiving mental health care by establishing a right to be free from abuse, neglect, and exploitation.
Rowe also was part of a group of lawmakers sponsoring a package of 5 bills — HB 2174, HB 2175, HB 2176, HB 2177, HB 2178 — aimed at strengthening Pennsylvania’s Human Trafficking statute.
He also co-sponsored HB 1977, also called the “Heartbeat Bill.” The bill would prohibit abortions of unborn babies with a heartbeat and would require physicians to determine whether the baby has a heartbeat before proceeding with an abortion.
Rowe co-sponsored HB 1412 to amend Pennsylvania law so law-abiding citizens are no longer required to obtain a permit to carry a firearm concealed in Pennsylvania.
“As a local business owner and employer, I know the business community is constantly challenged with ever-increasing government regulations and taxes,” explained Rowe. “I will continue to fight for small businesses and local workers in Harrisburg.”