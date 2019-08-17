Republican David Rowe by a wide margin raised more money and in-kind donations and spent more money than his Democrat opponent in Tuesday’s special election, Dr. Jenn Rager-Kay.
Rowe received a combined $68,939, including $13,183.48 from in-kind donations, and spent $17,701.45 between May 22 and Aug. 5, according to the latest campaign finance information.
During that same reporting period, Rager-Kay received $7,057.38, including $2,279.40 she carried over from a previous election, and spent $2,227.79, the finance data shows.
That’s a margin of nearly 8 to 1 in spending and nearly 10 to 1 in donations.
Rowe and Rager-Kay are competing to join the state House and represent the 85th Legislative District. The winner takes over for Fred Keller, who was elected to Congress in May. The House term expires in January 2021. Both could find themselves among whatever field develops to compete for the seat in the primary election next April.
A look at the finance data shows the bulk of cash donations for both candidates came from Union County residents. A closer look finds much of that money came from donors with Lewisburg mailing addresses.
Thirteen donors living in Union County provided $2,093.29 to Rager-Kay, nearly half of the $4,213.48 she raised from 24 donors altogether. Of that, $1,293.29 was donated from nine people in the Lewisburg area. Three donors from Snyder County provided $806 and the remainder of the contributions came from outside the 85th Legislative District.
Rowe received 93 cash contributions overall, with 55 from Union County totaling $23,250. Of that, 44 Lewisburg-area residents contributed $17,750. Another 21 donors from Snyder County contributed a combined $10,000. The rest of the contributions came from outside the district.
Keller himself boosted his potential successor with a $1,500 donation and a $300 in-kind donation of a VFW hall rental.
Political committees contributed funds to both candidates.
Rager-Kay received a combined $$1,058.21 from three committees including $750 from the North Central Democratic Caucus.
Rowe received eight committee contributions totaling $8,750. Campaign committees for incumbent House members Lynda Schlegel Culver, representing the neighboring 108th District, along with John Hershey and Joe Emerick of Juniata and Northampton counties, respectively, count among the contributors.
The PA Realtors Political Action Committee (PAC) and GT Commonwealth PAC, a pro-energy and pro-life conservative group, provided $1,000 each while another conservative PAC, Commonwealth Leaders Fund, provided $5,000.
The House Republican Campaign Committee provided Rowe with in-kind services totaling $11,139.83 for the candidate’s website, data, post cards and photos.
Rager-Kay received no in-kind contributions.
Rager-Kay’s campaign spent largely on postage and mailers, a combined $1,795, with $113.16 in parade candy thrown in.
Rowe’s spent on the same things — $3,409.38 combined on printing, postage, plus $3,657 on signs, $1,492.84 on website design and hosting, $6,500 on digital media consulting.
Neither candidate carried unpaid debt at the end of the reporting period, the data shows.