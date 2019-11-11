SELINSGROVE — When Joy Melissa Martz died unexpectedly on Aug. 11 at age 32, her sister, Jill Yisrael, knew right away she had to start some sort of memorial.
Within two or three days, she was forming plans for the Tiara Trot for Joy, held Sunday at East Snyder Park just up the road from Susquehanna University. The event, which drew an estimated 200 participants, included a 5K run through Selinsgrove and the university, and SU football players cheered on the runners at the start and finish. An all-abilities Roll & Stroll went around the park grounds. Of course, there was food, including plenty of cupcakes and other sweets that Joy loved, a raffle, princess makeovers and pony rides.
Yisrael, 39, of Herndon, said on Sunday night the event raised more than $7,500, though there still are some bills to pay. The money will go to Eos Therapeutic Riding Center near Bloomsburg, which serves special needs children and adults and provided the pony. Yisrael said Joy, of Dalmatia, was autistic. She loved going to Eos.
Yisrael said recently, "Joy lived just like her name suggests, she brought light and sparkle everywhere she went."
She said her sister was remarkable because she lifted others up even though she herself had special needs.
"I said to my mom, I want to do something," Yisrael said as the running and strolling events got underway.
She said she ran the Chicago Marathon and the Philadelphia Half Marathon and raised money at both events. She has raised money for autism support organizations, before her sister, who would have turned 33 on Nov. 18, passed away. Yisrael, a former Penn State field hockey player, loves running, so it was a natural way to raise money for the cause.
She currently is finalizing paperwork to make the Joy Martz Memorial a nonprofit organization.
Yisrael formed an eight-member committee to put the event together, and close to 50 volunteers worked the event, among them fire police from Dauntless Hook and Ladder Fire Company in Selinsgrove for traffic control along with campus and local police.
Nichole Snyder, 38, of Selinsgrove, Debra DePhillips, 39, of Sunbury, Lindsay Phillips, 33, of Sunbury, and Kelsey Brubaker, 27, of Mount Pleasant Mills, were among the runners who decided to tackle the 5K after seeing a poster about it at their gym, TROTFITNESS, in Selinsgrove.
"If we can help support something local, that's awesome," DePhillips said.
Jay Pagana, 32, of Selinsgrove, ran the course while pushing a double stroller with his children, Gia, 4, and Jamie, 3, on board. His sister, Chelsey Davis, of Selinsgrove, who got him to participate, ran with him.
"It was a decent amount of hills," Pagana said. "With this stroller, it was rough."
Michelle Chillis, 47, of Danville, ran with her daughter, Kiera, 17, who volunteers at Eos, and daughter, Emily, 13.
"She beat us by far," Michelle said of her younger daughter.
The event also included a Penn State raffle that included a football signed by coach James Franklin and Penn State football and wrestling tickets. Yisrael's husband, Yaacov, played football for Penn State.
He played with Alan Zemaitis, who is currently Susquehanna University's special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach, as well as assistant strength and conditioning coach. That's why the SU football players also were on hand Sunday to cheer on the runners.
The SU field hockey team helped direct runners along the course, and some field hockey players from Line Mountain High School, where Yisrael is a health and physical education teacher, helped along the course or did face-painting.
Empire Beauty School was doing princess makeovers and there were sales of T-shirts and other merchandise.
Heath's Gym Dance Crew from Trevorton performed before the race, and the student council from Line Mountain sold soup.
Yisrael said they planned to bring any leftover food to Haven Ministries homeless shelter in Sunbury.