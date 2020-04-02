Rusty Rail Brewing Company wants to calm jittery brides and grooms whose weddings are postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"We are getting calls from panicked brides," said Roxanne Kopelcheck, event director at the Mifflinburg venue, which is offering discounts to couples who marry on weekdays this year and next once the ban on large gatherings is lifted.
Two April weddings have been rescheduled for July, but Kopelcheck isn't sure if the health crisis will be over by then.
"We don't have a crystal ball," she said.
While Rusty Rail is able to accommodate some couples by offering another weekend date for their reception, other vendors booked by the couple may not, an issue that Kopelcheck led them to consider offering weekday wedding dates with discounts, including half price for the wedding reception venue, reduced suite costs and a free rehearsal dinner venue.
"We're trying to do whatever we can," she said.
Wedding photographer Lindsey Stauffer, of Lyndsey Maree Photography in Liverpool, has 35 weddings this year, including six booked at Rusty Rail.
"This is a great opportunity" for couples to still have a wedding and save some money, she said. "I'm going to encourage my brides to consider it."
Andy Keister, of DJ Big Andy, Lewisburg, said his weekends are filled from May through November so having an alternative day during the week to work would make him more available.
"It definitely would help out other vendors," he said.
Kopelcheck said vendors will do everything possible to provide the best experience for couples whose plans have been upended amid the health pandemic.
"We know it's disappointing," she said. "Keep your eye on the prize, which is each other."