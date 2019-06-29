Six weeks after opening Big Mambo's Latin Bistro in Sunbury, Ronny and Nicki Rodriguez enjoyed swift business and garnered the People's Choice Award during the city's second annual Sandwich Stroll on Saturday.
"This is perfect timing for us," Ronny Rodriguez said as he was kept busy serving up fresh Cuban sandwiches and other menu items at his 9-11 N. Center St. business to a steady stream of visitors who came out to sample items from 17 downtown restaurants at the Sunbury Revitalization Inc.-sponsored event.
Arturo Charriez, of Sunbury, was headed to Big Mambo's after sampling several sandwiches along the route between the 200 and 700 blocks of Market Street.
"I just had the spicy chicken mango sandwich from Little Addy's. Mmmmm. It was excellent," said the former deli sandwich-maker.
Several others agreed and Little Addy's Cafe won the Judges' Choice Award, said SRI executive director Sierra Woodling.
"This is a great way to get people to spice up their taste buds," said Little Addy's owner Tammy Koonsman of the event that had strollers buying a total of 182, $10 tickets for sandwich samples at any participating restaurant of their choice.
Also taking part in the event were The Dip In, Ali Deli, Frank & Mellie's, Mary's Jams, Jelly and More, Dynamic Wings, The Squeeze In, Original Italian Pizza, Cocina Tica, B&G's Spot, Pop Snyder's, Route 61 Roadhouse, Sunbury Sub Shop, Marlin's Sub Shop, McGuigan's Public House and The Edison Restaurant.
"A lot of these sandwiches I haven't ever tried before," said Jessica Steitzel, of Milton, who was joined by her three children and grandchild.
Giving Valley residents a reason to explore the downtown offerings is a chance to show off the culinary variety offered, said Brian Pope, the chef and owner of The Edison Restaurant.
"We have a lot of Latin Fusion and Southern food," he said.
The turnout was so good that Todd Young, bar manager at McGuigan's, had to run out for more fresh bread to make the French bread pepper steak sandwich.
"It's been a good day," he said.
Woodling said the event helps get people out and exploring the downtown.
"I don't think people know how many food choices are here," she said.