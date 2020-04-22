SUNBURY — The Salvation Army in Sunbury will be participating in Operation BBQ Relief twice a week during the COVID-19 crisis.
Captain Jessica Duperree said the Salvation Army in Sunbury will be giving out frozen pork meals twice a week courtesy of Operation BBQ Relief, a 501(c)(3) Disaster Relief Organization. Operation BBQ is working with all the Salvation Army locations in the area.
The first giveaway in Sunbury was held on Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. with 160 meals given out. The next one will be on Friday with the times to be determined, said Duperree.
The frozen meals come with pork loins, pulled pork, pasta and vegetables. It's enough food for four days. The Salvation Army is also giving out other food and juice to supplement the meals, said Duperree.
For more information, contact the Salvation Army at 570-286-4131.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER