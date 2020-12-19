The Salvation Army at Sunbury and Milton lowered its goals and decreased volunteers and locations for its annual red kettle campaign — now called Rescue Christmas — because they anticipated the giving climate might not be as robust as it was in the past.
The Sunbury location is at $36,000 toward its $50,000 goal and Milton is at $29,000 toward its $30,000 goal, which ends at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 24. The Salvation Army offices in Sunbury and Milton also started their Here. For Good. campaign, which is formerly the Needy Family Fund, three weeks early, according to Joel Harris, the community coordinator for the two offices.
"We've had a huge outcry of support from the community to the point where our food pantries are filled to the max at both locations," said Harris. "It's completely unexpected from the community organizations and donors across the board. We definitely went into this holiday season anticipating double the need. We expected it to be at 60 percent of the support."
Harris said there's a "larger need" between the two offices, comparing it to the 2008 recession.
"People who are not normally in the lines are suddenly there in places they never thought they'd be," he said.
Thousands of kettle locations nationally were eliminated because the businesses that once hosted them have closed and foot traffic has diminished as much of the public opts to stay at home. Its pool of volunteer bell ringers is smaller, as many older helpers — some who dress up as Santa Claus — are unable to participate because they’re at high-risk for COVID-19. There’s even a national coin shortage, in part because pandemic shopping has turned increasingly digital.
The Salvation Army’s thrift stores as a separate funding stream are also projected to take a $150 million hit this year.
The Christian social services charity expects 6.6 million people — a 155% increase over last year — will seek their help between Thanksgiving and Christmas, for food, toys, and rent assistance as eviction moratoriums expire.
“The numbers in terms of the people who we are serving are simply off the charts and how we’re going to meet the increased need is causing us to be concerned about the giving levels we’re seeing so far,” said Kenneth Hodder, the U.S. national commander for the Salvation Army.
The physical locations for red kettles in the Valley are at Lingle’s Neighborhood Market in Watsontown; Walmart in Selinsgrove, Lewisburg and Shamokin; Tractor Supply in Shamokin Dam; the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Selinsgrove; Sunbury Market House; Lewisburg Farmer’s Market; Boyer’s Food Market in Mount Carmel, Elysburg and Ashland; and Atlas Farmer’s Market. This does not include small donation boxes at various counters of businesses across the area.
Each physical location has a QR code for virtual payments. There are also donation links on the Salvation Army website, each of the Facebook pages, and the websites of Country Cupboard in Lewisburg, Mattys Sporthouse in Lewisburg and Northumberland National Bank. Walmart also has an option to round up the bill at checkout.
The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign, which provides food and gifts to those in need, stands at $42,866 toward a $115,000 goal. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.