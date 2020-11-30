MILTON — Santas of different varieties trade their reindeer for scooters at this time every year, traveling across the Central Susquehanna Valley to jumpstart the holiday season.
The Scooter Santa-Brigade and first-time participant Jesse Sperl, of Watsontown, were out there on Friday to “spread some cheer,” said Sperl.
This is the eighth year for the event, said organizer Matt Ferry of Milton, who started as a one-man show.
“About eight years ago, I snuck out by myself,” Ferry said on Sunday morning, as he looked over this fleet of 20 scooters, which he fixes up and stores in his garage.
“I did this on my own,” he said. “The next year I took a friend with me, and from there it grew. My boy started riding with me as an elf.”
Ferry has purchased several Santa suits over the years, he said. The 13-to-14 riders this year is up from their usual average.
“Normally we have 4 to 6,” said Ferry. “This is great. It’s more fun than riding a motorcycle.”
Those who ride with him get to ride one of the scooters in the Santa Brigade fleet, he explained. All our riders have motorcycle licenses.
“We go to all the shopping centers. We’re going to go the side roads a little more this year because of the pandemic, but we go all over the place to find the kids,” he said.
“We give gifts to kids wherever we see them.”
The Scooter Santa-Brigade will be making more rides through the holiday season until Christmas Eve. “We’re just riding around town-to-town delivering the Christmas spirit, a basket of goodies, candy canes, and lottery tickets,” Ferry said, adding that he wasn’t sure where the next Brigade will go.
“Frankly, we make it up as we ride, mostly,” Ferry said. “I don’t make any plans beforehand. We’ll get to an intersection, and decide to go right or left by instinct.”
Generally, the Brigade goes on a circuit to Shamokin Dam, Montandon, Lewisburg, Watsontown and points in-between. “We try to keep this local.”
Ferry is loathe to make these efforts too commercial. “We’re not an organization,” he emphasized. “I fund it all, with the exception of the prizes.
“I know people are generous this time of year,” he said. “But I’m not looking to make this bigger than it is by going out an looking for sponsors. Friends that I have who are in business donate things, and I am appreciative of that.
“I do this for the kids,” he said. “The reaction on kids’ faces is what it’s all about.”
For more information, search for Scooter Santa-Brigade on Facebook.