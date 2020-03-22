Four months ago, when fire heavily damaged Bethany United Methodist Church in Milton, where Amanda Craig and Josh Bradley planned to marry, they were able to reserve another church for their scheduled March 28 wedding.
Now, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing the Northumberland couple to reschedule the entire celebration they planned to share with 140 guests next Saturday.
"We had family coming from Sweden. We'll have to completely postpone," said Craig. "It is surreal."
Brides- and grooms-to-be across the Valley are finding themselves in a similar predicament as large gatherings are being discouraged or banned.
"I was so excited for the wedding season," said Jenna Pick who took over as director of One Barn Farm in Mifflinburg in January.
Pick has spent the past week making personal calls to anxious couples and has an open dialogue with the couples who are booked through June to keep them updated as the situation progresses.
Her own son is set to be wed at the venue on Sept. 5.
"Right now this is hitting me everywhere," said Pick, who vows to provide all the couples planning to marry at One Barn Farm "a most perfect day" whenever it is.
Ryan Bonney, manager at Whispering Oakes Vineyard in Sunbury, said the situation is so unpredictable at this point that they are still trying to figure out what to do.
“We are reaching out to all our clients and hope to reschedule,” he said.
At Fero Vineyards and Winery in Lewisburg, a few dozen events for more than 150 people — including Bucknell-related parties, bridal and baby showers — have been canceled due to the pandemic but no weddings have been officially called off, said Daneen Zaleski “We are all going to need to work together to help these individuals and get through this. There are so many providers that are involved in a wedding and all of us are in the same boat,” said Zaleski. “If the events can’t be rescheduled we will return there deposit. This situation has everyone looking at previous policies and adjusting them. My hope is we can reschedule and have their event just on a different day.”
Wedding planner Lauren Gemberling, of Selinsgrove, said she is working with 20 couples this year and has already had all March and April weddings postponed.
“I think we’ll have to start looking at May now,” she said Friday. For many couples like Craig and Bradley, Gemberling said they may have to schedule a weekday wedding if they want to marry this year.
The uncertainty is stressful, said Mike Trelease, of Riverside, who is set to marry Alicia Beachy on May 2 at Barn at Greystone Farm in Watsontown.
Venue organizers suggested the couple obtain cancellation insurance, but Trelease said it isn’t an option amid a pandemic.
“A lot of money is tied up in it. We've paid our DJ, our venue is half-paid, the caterer has a deposit,” he said, adding that he’s trying to put it all in perspective. “It’s stressful, but there are far more important things going on in the world.”
A week ago, Beachy was celebrating her bridal shower with family and friends and anticipating her upcoming wedding and seeing her 185 guests, many of whom have booked flights and hotel rooms.
“This is a little heartbreaking,” she said.
Making the experience easier to endure are the vendors who Beachy said have been “super flexible. We’re getting married one way or the other and one date or another,” she said.
Cheyenne Weiser and Sean Esch, of Herndon, decided early on to change their plans even though all the 120 invitations were sent out and vendors have been paid for their April 18 wedding at Indian Hills in Paxinos.
“We just don’t want to put our guests at risk,” Weiser said.
The couple will still wed on April 18 but are planning a small ceremony in the family church with about 10 relatives.
Weiser will wear the wedding gown of her grandmother, Betty Reiner, who will be among the guests.
“We already have our marriage license and it will expire,” Weiser said. “The last 1 1/2 years have been spent planning this so we’ll have a (reception) in September.”
Since they are postponing the party and not canceling, she said, they will not lose any money other than the $200 extra they’ll pay the DJ “since September is his peak season.”
Weiser isn’t fretting about the extra charge.
“We’ll have two celebrations and a love story to tell,” she said.
Craig said her reception at Iron Front in Lewisburg will be held at a later unspecified date and has been grateful for all the vendors who have been willing to work with her and Bradley.
“It’s like replanning a new wedding,” she said. “We’re just trying to take it in stride.”
The March 28 date the couple had chosen to marry carries no special significance, Craig said.
“We thought a late March wedding would be different and there wouldn’t be much snow” to deter travelers, she said. “We were trying to avoid a snowstorm. Who knew a pandemic would happen.”