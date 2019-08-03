Savings negligible, but Geisinger touts health benefits of clean energy

Solar energy can be as important to an organization’s marketing plan as it is to operations, according to Al Neuner, vice president of facility operations, Geisinger.
“It’s not just energy, it’s the messaging,” Neuner said.
A 44-kilowatt system atop Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville accounts for 20 percent of the facility’s needs. Savings specific to the system are negligible, he said.
“It’s the whole messaging of children being our future and clean energy being a part of that future,” Neuner said.
That’s not to say the 144 panels play no role. A similarly sized system is installed at the Geisinger clinic in Catawissa. Both systems, which cost about $150,000 apiece, are part of the health system’s larger portfolio of renewable energy and conservation.
Altogether, Neuner estimates Geisinger saved about 15 megawatts worth of energy over the past two decades. It’s quantifiable in terms of health, too, Neuner said: 90,000 fewer tons of carbon dioxide emissions, fewer mercury emissions, cleaner air to breath, fewer emergency department visits, from 6 to 8 fewer deaths.
The Henry Hood Center for Health Research at Geisinger was constructed as a passive solar energy system, Neuner said. It’s positioned to allow the south side of the building, covered in glass, to capture sunlight during winter months and avoid direct sunlight in the summer when the sun is higher in the sky.
The campus energy bill dropped by $70,000 when the Hood Center opened even though Geisinger added a 70,000-square-foot building, Neuner said.
“That building is essentially self-heating,” he said.
Geisinger is a nonprofit. So is the Donald Heiter Community Center in Lewisburg. As a result, neither is eligible for solar energy tax credits.
The Heiter Center’s administration and board of directors are exploring the potential to erect a rooftop solar energy system on its building at 100 N. Fifth St. A $350,000 capital campaign is set to begin in September to raise money for building repairs along with the purchase and installation of the renewable energy system.
“We’ve always had programs but it’s the first time we’ve really moved into the arena of having the issue of what we as a community can do to help with what’s going on with the environment,” Penn Garvin, board president, said.
The Heiter Center is working with SunPulse Solar of Bloomsburg. Steve Connolley, project manager, said preliminary estimates put the system at 25 kilowatts generated by 66 panels. The proposed cost is $76,230.
“It will completely offset the community center’s power usage over a full year,” Connolley said.
Sandy Field, a volunteer with the Climate Reality Leadership Corps, said there is enough space on the roof to install a platform and use the system as an educational display for students and guests.
“This project is a good example of what nonprofits can do to reduce their carbon footprint,” Field said.