The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) reopened this week to businesses and nonprofits looking to recover financial losses caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) resumes its free webinar series on Thursday offering guidance to PPP applicants and the continuing Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The webinars will be held weekly over the coming six weeks. Registration is open at www.pasbdc.org/events. Be sure to filter the events for “all” centers to locate the webinar listing.
Steven Stumbris, director, Bucknell SBDC, advised that nonprofits check to see if their organizations are eligible as the program has grown beyond just 501c3 designated entities.
“There is additional eligibility for additional types of organizations,” Stumbris said.
Congress reauthorized PPP at $284 billion as part of a broader economic stimulus package adopted in December. Organizations that received a loan in the first round of PPP loans in 2020 are eligible to seek a second loan. Much of the same conditions apply. Visit www.sba.gov/ppp for guidance and resources.
The deadline to apply is March 31.
“If they’re interested in doing this, they need to work right now to get it going,” Maureen Hauck, assistant director, business consulting, Bucknell University SBDC, said of borrowers.
The loans, which are capped at $2 million, are forgivable. Borrowers must maintain their payroll and employee compensation, spend funds only on eligible expenses, and dedicate at least 60 percent of the funds to payroll. In an announcement this week, the Small Business Administration, which oversees the program, said more than $100 billion had been forgiven. That includes 88% of the smallest borrowers who took loans up to $50,000.
"Nothing has been more effective in keeping Americans attached to their jobs, sustaining livelihoods, and fueling our nation’s economic comeback than the Paycheck Protection Program," U.S. Rep. Fred Keller said. "I commend the U.S. Small Business Administration for working so diligently to reopen this program and deliver this new round of loans to those who have been hardest hit. Our team invites those navigating through this process to contact one of our offices if we can be of assistance.”
Hauck pointed out that the Small Business Administration dedicated $15 billion for first-time borrowers who have 10 or fewer employees or those borrowing up to $250,000 who are based in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods. Another $25 billion is dedicated to those same standards for returning borrowers.
First-time borrowers must employ 500 or fewer people; returning borrowers, 300. Those in the food and hospitality sector along with some news organizations that employ more than 500 people and are seeking a first-time loan may be eligible.
“This round is trying to target the small business owner. Last year, so many huge businesses took advantage of PPP,” Hauck said.
Hauck said she expects fewer applicants this time around. Another expectation, she said, is that lending institutions will be able to more easily process applications for smaller businesses. She encouraged all applicants to check with their banking institutions to see if they participate in PPP and to seek referrals, if necessary.
Large lenders with large clients dominated the opening hours of PPP last year. This year, the Small Business Administration opened applications to community financial institutions before broadening to larger lenders beginning Jan. 15 and all participating lenders Jan. 19.
“It should not be the nightmare it was last March. That was difficult,” Hauck said.
Economic Injury Disaster Loans are separate from PPP. They’re available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and most private nonprofit organizations located in a declared disaster area, according to www.sba.gov.
“That disaster loan program will continue throughout all of 2021,” Stumbris said.