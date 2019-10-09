Midd-West School Board is considering using solar energy at all of its buildings in western Snyder County.
The school board heard a proposal from Solar Renewable Energy LLC Monday to install solar arrays at the Middleburg campus and West Snyder Elementary School in Beaver Springs.
The district had entered into a contract with Tangent Energy Solutions in January to install solar panels only at the Middleburg campus but the deal fell through, Superintendent Rick Musselman said.
The board remains interested in saving a "significant" amount of money on utility bills so it is considering another proposal from Solar Renewable, he said.
Under the new proposal, the company would receive tax credits on the 2.43-megawatt panel in Middleburg and 465-kilowatt panel in Beaver Springs for the first five years. The district would take over ownership of the systems in the sixth year, Musselman said.
The company estimates the district would save about $93,000 the first year, he said.
"We expect huge savings," said board president Victor Abate.
The board will vote on the proposal later this month.
