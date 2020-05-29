SELINSGROVE — Portraits of 182 graduating Selinsgrove Area High School students plus various banners have been hung on the fence of Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium, as a way to honor seniors who lost a lot of recognition because of the coronavirus.
"The idea came about when administrators started brainstorming ways to recognize seniors in light of everything that is going on and our lack of access to students and families," explained Selinsgrove Area High School Principal Brian Parise.
There had been trends with yard signs and other photos out there, Parise said, "so Todd Myers, our senior class advisor this year, and I talked with our school photographer, Ben Kimball, about some options for our students. That's what we came up with."
The photos have been up on the fence for a week, Parise said.
"While it certainly doesn't equal the face-to-face recognition they deserved," added District Superintendent Chad Cohrs, "it is a nice way to thank them and recognize their accomplishments."
It took less than a week to produce, and the photographer used the senior portraits from the sittings that he had for our yearbook, Parise said. "Not all seniors sat for a portrait," he said, "but parents were given the option to contact the school and possibly use a different photo."
“Going by there several times over the past few days, I’ve seen numerous people walk by or slowly drive by to look at all the banners," said District School Board President Dennis Wolfe. "This is a great tribute to the seniors who have had part of their high school experience taken from them.”