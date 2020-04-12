Mifflinburg High School senior Cara Snook bought her prom dress two months ago with much anticipation as the class prepared to hold its last formal dance at an off-campus venue for the first time.
Now with schools across the commonwealth canceled for the remainder of the academic year and extracurricular activities canceled or postponed, Mifflinburg and other Valley school district officials are working to provide seniors a chance to gather when the coronavirus pandemic ends.
Like Snook, Midd-West High School senior Alex Landis also already purchased her prom gown.
"It's kind of stressful. I'm trying hard not to get my hopes up," Landis said.
The district has tentatively rescheduled its prom for June 26.
Mifflinburg hasn't set a date, but prom advisor Danielle Dressler said One Barn Farm director Jenna Pick is working with the group to provide the Ridge Road venue at a later date when the stay-at-home order is lifted.
"I miss my friends, I miss the support of my teachers, the last musical, the last choir concert. The reality is school is important and we take it for granted," said Snook, of Mifflinburg. "There's just a lot being missed so I appreciate the effort to keep the prom."
For months, Mifflinburg juniors have been meeting with One Barn Farm event coordinators to plan the event.
"All of us juniors were really excited to provide a great send-off to the seniors," said John Darrup, a Mifflinburg junior and class treasurer.
His brother, Ryan, a senior, was looking forward to the event especially since it was being held off-campus for the first time. Harder to handle, though, is not being able to hang out with friends and enjoy the last few weeks of high school.
"I've been doing a lot of painting and drawing," he said.
Other schools that have postponed prom indefinitely like Danville, Selinsgrove and Warrior Run may hold it when groups are allowed once again to gather in celebration.
Warrior Run Superintendent Alan Hack said the district has put all end-of-the-year activities on hold but hopes the prom will be held in July.
Heidy Oldt, a Midd-West teacher, prom advisor and parent, said the way classes ended so abruptly in mid-March and the schools have now closed for the rest of the year has been hard for everybody.
"Parents of seniors are struggling that they won't have those rights of passages to enjoy," she said of the traditional transitional ceremonies like the spring prom that parents in the district have asked school administrators to hold later. "It's just one more thing that they don't want to lose since they've already lost the senior trip to Boston, the student government trip to Washington, D.C., the senior variety show. Not having a segue just doesn't feel right."
Learning that school and all other activities were canceled was "like a punch to the gut," said senior Andrew Oldt.