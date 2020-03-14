SHAMOKIN — Elaine Christ brought bagfuls of pancake mix, eggs and syrup to Maurer's Dairy and Ice Cream Shoppe in Shamokin Saturday after restaurant owner Ken Bethge announced he will offer free breakfast to students beginning Monday.
"I don't want to see anybody go without food," said Christ, a Coal Township resident. "I think (Bethge) is doing a wonderful thing."
In an effort to make sure children don't go hungry during the mandated two-week school closure amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced Saturday that the federal government will allow schools to distribute meals at no cost during the two-week shutdown. Any school or district that opts to act on this approval must apply to the PDA and use essential staff to make sure students have access to the meals.
Bethge said he's received an overwhelming outpouring of food and financial donations since he posted online his offer to provide free breakfast to any child enrolled in a school.
"I deliver milk every morning to three school districts and I see how many kids eat breakfast in the Shamokin schools" where the meal is free to all, he said. "I have four kids who fortunately don't need any help, but there are many people who do."
Bethge will be offering each student one pancake, scrambled eggs, apple slices and chocolate milk at his 34 S. Market restaurant in Shamokin from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday during the school closure. Only students who arrive to eat or pick up a meal will be served.
Any food or money Bethge received in support of the effort that isn't used will be given to charity, he said.
Public school officials will meet Monday to discuss how students will be able to obtain food currently being provided through existing programs.
Lori Weir, coordinator of the Meals for Seals program, said the monthly food distribution program will be held as scheduled on March 21 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Selinsgrove. Details of the Meals program will be worked out on Monday, she said.
Abby Gulden-Luthi, the president of the Lewisburg School District's elementary PSA, said the topic of food distribution will be discussed with school officials there as well on Monday. The district's PSA Executive Board has voted to assist the district in any way in providing meals to students.
"We pack snacks for more than 350 kids every month," she said.
The food will be packed this month at Gulden-Luthi's home and she'll be looking for guidance on how to get it to the kids in need.
"We're determined to help," she said. "My mind immediately turns to students who rely on school for two meals a day."
Guldin-Luthi and her husband, John, support the school closings and are planning structured and recreational activities for their four sons, Riley, 11, Blake, 10, Taylor, 8, and Mason, 6, during the break.
"This is stressful for them, too," she said of being isolated from friends and unable to engage in extracurricular sports activities and school events.
"Social distancing may not be of vital concern for the health of school-age children but certainly for the spread of the virus. It is now up to parents to plan for the next two weeks,” Gulden-Luthi said.“I'm concerned for those families who need to take off work, using vacation or unpaid leave."
Child care during shutdown
Summer Dawn Laubach, of Milton, said she is worried the daycare her 3-year-old son attends will also close down.
“I’m a single mom who doesn’t have family at my disposal that can help with babysitting for a crisis situation like this,” she said. “Maybe businesses will close down if they’re short-staffed because of parents having to be home with their children but I work in a nursing home and we can’t shut down. The residents need me there.”
If she must take off work, Laubach said, it could affect her ability to pay bills and, if prolonged, could lead to a job loss.
“Needing child care isn’t my (employer's) problem, it’s mine,” she said. “They think closing schools and maybe even daycares down will help when in the long run it may cause more havoc in the world. We’re all just trying to get by.”
Brit Boothe, the Sunbury mother of four children between the ages of 4 and 14 said she supports the governor's decision to close public schools.
“I’m grateful that the schools finally decided that it was time to close,” said Boothe, who is also a student at McCann School of Business and Technology. “I have spoken to other mothers who will struggle with childcare options now for their children. This typically is not an issue with our family.”
Boothe wonders how many, including single-parents, will cope through the shutdown.
“What kind of relief is there in those situations?” she said. “(If) they can no longer work because their children are home. Child care is pricey. And oftentimes there are waitlists.”
Michelle Siegel, of Selinsgrove, said her 9-year-old son is disturbed by the events that are unfolding worldwide.
“He keeps asking how many people are sick so it’s been tough trying to explain this to him without upsetting him too much,” she said. “I’m lucky my husband’s boss will let him work from home. But we are very worried about the kids in the community and how they will get childcare or food during the day if parents have to work.”
Reporters Eric Sciccatano and Justin Strawser contributed to this article.