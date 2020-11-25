Selinsgrove and Mifflinburg school districts will all shift to remote learning in some fashion after the Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19 cases.
All students at Selinsgrove and students in grades six through 12 in Mifflinburg will be affected.
Selinsgrove students will learn remotely Dec. 1-8, after district Superintendent Frank Jankowski received word on Tuesday of four confirmed coronavirus cases in the district this week.
Jankowski posted a letter on Tuesday to the Selinsgrove Community on the school district’s website explaining the situation and the rationale for shifting to remote learning.
There are two cases in the elementary school, one case in the middle school, and one in the high school, he said.
The district has initiated contact tracing and associated quarantining “for individuals identified as being in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person,” Jankowski said.
“At this time, our plan is to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Dec. 9,” Jankowski said. “While adhering to all expectations for contact tracing and quarantining, the ability to staff our operations appropriately has become a determining factor in this decision.”
It is the Pa. Dept. of Health that creates the governing guidance by which decisions must be made related to COVID-19 mitigation, Jankowski said in the posting.
“It seems as though the landscape associated with decision-making has never been so complicated,” Jankowski said Tuesday evening.
“School district leaders are consistently evaluating what is best for our students, staff, and families within our communities,” he said. “As guidelines from the governor’s office and the PA Dept. of Health become more restrictive to mitigate COVID-19, it is our hope that the community understands how much we are trying to give our children the experience we all want them to have. We know that we will persevere and at the end of this pandemic, know that we did our best.”
Students in the Mifflinburg middle and high schools will receive instruction remotely Dec. 1 through Dec. 9 following three positive COVID-19 cases, according to Superintendent Dan Lichtel.
Lichtel said a bus driver, a support staff member in a CSIU-operated program and one high school staff member tested positive.
“Even though these are not all Mifflinburg employees, they each provide valuable interaction with our students in our operations,” Lichtel said in a statement.
Anyone who meets the criteria for exposure has been contacted and informed to self-quarantine. Contact tracing revealed a number of other staff members will need to isolate, leading to a staffing shortage in the middle and high schools and the decision to go to a remote learning model.
“At this point, our elementary and intermediate schools are expected to continue operating as they have been,” he said.
Students who receive special education services in Lewisburg Area School District, which shifted temporarily to remote education this week through Dec. 4, can report to school for direct support beginning Dec. 3.
Should the district extend its remote education model, special education services would be offered in-person four days a week, Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock said.
“This is an option for parents who may not be able to support their children at home. Transportation will be provided. The teachers are reaching out to their students’ families to present this option. The students who do come into school will be in small groups with proper masking and social distancing,” Polinchock said.
SUN Area Technical Institute will continue in-person learning when the New Berlin technical school resumes classes Dec. 2 following the Thanksgiving break.
The technical school’s joint operating board voted Monday to continue with in-person classes. Jennifer Hain and Kristy Etzler, administrative director and assistant director, respectively, hosted a virtual town hall online Tuesday to explain the decision and health safety guidelines.
SUN Area is the only one-year, full-time technical school in Pennsylvania, according to Hain. Because students earn job certifications at the school, Etzler explained that a full-time virtual learning experience isn’t an option for the entire school year.
However, depending on transmission of COVID-19 within the school, classes could move to a remote model temporarily, the administrators said.
Hain said there have been six instances of students testing positive for the disease this school year, saying it’s believed they contracted the disease outside the school. She said anywhere from two to four students could trigger the school’s temporary closure, cautioning students to abide by mitigation measures like masking and social distancing.
Information such as the school’s health and safety plan can be found at www.sun-tech.org.
Daily Item reporters Rick Dandes and Eric Scicchitano contributed to this report.