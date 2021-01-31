Scientist, Valley native working toward a cleaner world

Lewisburg Area High School graduate Rachel Slaybaugh's interest in engineering began as a student at Shikellamy School District two decades ago has led her to work recently on then-President-elect Joe Biden's nuclear energy platform and to an appointment as associate professor of nuclear engineering at the University of California, Berkeley.
Slaybaugh said she could not divulge any details about her work last fall with the Biden transition team and Secretary of Energy candidate Jennifer Granholm on nuclear energy initiatives.
"It was a wonderful opportunity," she said in a telephone interview. "All the things I've done in my career, my goals really are around clean energy."
On Wednesday, President Biden signed an executive order to fight climate change, an act lauded by Slaybaugh. "This administration is focusing on the technology development and deployment we need to solve real environmental problems while focusing on creating good jobs, bringing environmental benefits, and supporting disadvantaged communities. They have the right people leading these efforts."
The daughter of the Rev. Donald Slaybaugh, of New Columbia, and Sue Jamison, of Lewisburg, Slaybaugh, 36, became interested in physics while a student at Shikellamy School District.
"I always liked science and grew up with the idea I could do whatever I wanted," she said.
Slaybaugh graduated from Lewisburg Area High School in 2002 after transferring there in her senior year and enrolled as an engineering major at Penn State University where she got hired in the nuclear research program which Jamison said, "set her path. She was licensed as a reactor operator during her junior year and got very involved on a national level with the student division of the American Nuclear Society."
She received a master's and PhD in nuclear engineering and engineering physics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
"I started out in college struggling and then turned it around. A lot of what helped me succeed was working hard, and that drive was fueled by caring about what I was doing," she said.
She had always wanted to work as a professor but had no idea her studies would take her in so many directions, including her recent appointment earlier this month as leader of Berkeley Lab's Cyclotron Road Division following an international search. Cyclotron Road supports entrepreneurial scientists as they develop technology products that impact the world.
It is a role she came into naturally.
In 2016, a few years after joining the faculty at Berkeley, Slaybaugh co-founded the Nuclear Innovation Bootcamp to train students and early career professionals in skills essential in innovative nuclear energy.
The first year attracted 25 students who attended the two-week program which included 50 mentors and 65 speakers and has continued to grow with attendees from across the globe. The program is now run by the Nuclear Innovation Alliance.
Last year, Slaybaugh co-founded Good Energy Collective, a policy research organization on which she serves as board chairman.
"We're making a progressive case for nuclear energy," she said. "As the world gets more serious about de-carbonization we'll see a shift in how it is used. I think, domestically, we will see new types of reactors come to fruition in the next decade."