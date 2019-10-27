NORTHUMBERLAND — Xan Lawrence's Eagle Scout project is on display in King Street Park.
The 17-year-old Boy Scout from Sunbury has restored the M5 anti-tank gun that has been in the park for decades.
"It was in a state of disrepair. Everything was really worn and I didn't like seeing it like that," said Lawrence, who often played in the park.
After consulting with the borough council and American Legion in Northumberland, Lawrence was allowed to remove the heavy artillery with the help of several people about two weeks ago. Several businesses pitched in with plenty of assistance at no charge, as well.
The 3-inch gun M5 was first taken to Wolfe's Sandblasting in Sunbury where Lawrence did much of the work cleaning it.
"It's hard, dirty work," he said.
Next, the wartime relic from 1943 was taken to Sunbury Motors where it was professionally painted with materials supplied by Colours Inc., of Selinsgrove.
On Saturday, the restored gun was brought back to the park.
Harry Gavason, a member of the American Legion Post 44, was happy to see it return and pleased that Lawrence took the time to clean it up.
"How many youngsters would think to do that?" he said.
The anti-tank gun has special meaning to Gavason. His late brother, John, was a member of the Last Man Club in Northumberland that brought it to the borough and put it on display to remember the men who fought in World War II.
Hans Lawrence spoke proudly of his son's efforts.
"This is daunting and meaningful," he said.